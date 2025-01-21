Hikers enjoy desert beauty at Butcher Jones Recreation Site

FORT MCDOWELL — Located at Butcher Jones Recreation Site, you can hike along the shores of Saguaro Lake for sweeping views of the Sonoran Desert.

The 5.8-mile out-and-back trail in Tonto National Forest gains more than 600 feet of elevation and paints a beautiful backdrop of the desert on the water.

“It's quiet and peaceful,” said Bill Jenson, who hiked with a group. “And we get a lot of good pictures, too. There's so much wonderful hiking in Arizona. And, I mean, you can't beat the views. It's a lot better being here than in Iowa right now. Sorry, Iowa, but that's why I'm here!”

And the legend behind the name "Butcher Jones?"

Butcher Jones Recreation Site was named after Dr. W.W. Jones, who was known to perform surgeries on his dining room table. This earned him the name "Butcher Jones."

Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash, and a Tonto Pass is required for parking and you can purchase a pass upon arrival.

Visitors are also urged to bring water, wear sunscreen and leave no trace behind.

