Affordable March events: Aloha Festival, Tempe Festival of the Arts, Spring into QC and more!

What to expect: With more than 300 artists from around the country, the three-day event is packed with entertainment in downtown Tempe!

Other highlights of the event include kid activities at the ‘Kids Block’ area, live chalk art, wine/spirits tasting, and more at this free admission festival.



Location: Downtown Tempe

On Mill Avenue between 3rd Street and University Drive On 5th Street between Myrtle and Ash Avenue

Dates: Friday - Sunday, March 7-9

Friday- Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



What to expect: With all of the experiences planned at the Arizona Aloha Festival, you’ll feel like you’ve booked a trip to Hawaii! The two-day celebration of Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures, including an island marketplace, live music and tasty food, takes place in Tempe. Plus, admission is free!

Location: Tempe Town Lake [620 N Mill Ave]

Dates: March 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring into QC

What to expect: This event promises outdoor entertainment for the whole family, including mini golf, ‘Z-TAG,’ an area within the event specifically for teens, activation booths, and more. Admission is free for this family-friendly event, with wristbands available for some attractions.

Location: Frontier Family Park [20039 S 220th St] in Queen Creek

Date: Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

check out egg hunt times here .



Irish Fountain Fest

What to expect: The tradition of turning the fountain green continues! This event includes traditional Irish folk music, live music, a beer garden, a kids zone, and more. Admission is free!

Location: Event venue: Fountain Park [12925 N Saguaro Blvd] in Fountain Hills

Date: Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEXT SATURDAY 🍀



Get ready to ShamROCK the Hills at Irish Fountain Fest!



Join us Saturday, March 15th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM at Fountain Park



Music Lineup:



11:00AM: I am Hologram

1:00PM: Kilted Spirit

2:00PM: Mesa Caledonian Pipe & Drum Band

3:00PM: Traveler pic.twitter.com/T2WXg3n6sW — Fountain Hills AZ (@fhazgov) March 3, 2025

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

The East Valley is getting ready for its BIG March event! The 35th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival takes place across two weekends!

Event officials have announced the artists who will be performing on the main stage, as well as ticket costs and planning information for eventgoers! Click here to for your FULL GUIDE on this East Valley tradition.



Location: 2250 S. McQueen Rd in Chandler

Dates: March 14-16 and 21-23

Weekend 1 March 14: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. March 15: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. March 16: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Weekend 2 March 21: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. March 22: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. March 23: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Live: Suelta La Lengua Podcast

Social media star Itati Lopez and her mom Doña Silvia are hitting the road, with a stop in the Valley for their live podcast tour of "Suelta La Lengua.”

‘Suelta La Lengua Con Itati y Doña Silvia’ live podcast tour to stop in Arizona

With more than 13 million followers on TikTok, Itati brings her outspoken and bold personality to the Mesa Arts Center. Now, with her hit podcast that streams on YouTube, the duo are going on tour and making a stop in Mesa!



Location: Mesa Arts Center [1 E Main St]

Date: Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.

What to expect: Hundreds of dealer tables showcasing sports card collections, sports memorabilia, Funko Pop!, comics and more!

Highlights of this big three-day event include celebrity & sports autograph signings.



Event venue: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St]

Dates to save: March 21-23

Friday, March 21: 1 p.m.-8/9 p.m. Saturday, March 22: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, March 23: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



2025 Arizona Cactus League

It’s that time of year again — more than a dozen Major League Baseball teams are in the Valley for the Arizona Cactus League!

According to event officials, the Cactus League routinely draws more than 1.7 million people annually. Here are the 15 MLB teams that are in the Valley for spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, the Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers. Games run through March 25, 2025.

Click here your for FULL GUIDE on the Arizona Cactus League stadiums, spring training tickets, food and more.

Sloan Park debuts new food items for Chicago Cubs 2025 spring training games in Mesa

Sloan Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs, is bringing a taste of Chicago to the Valley with new food items for this year's spring training season! Check out what's new this year at the Mesa ballpark right here.

