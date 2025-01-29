2025 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival: Headliners, tickets, and more

CHANDLER, AZ. — The East Valley is getting ready for its BIG March event! The 35th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival takes place on two weekends: March 14-16 and 21-23.
Event officials have been announcing the artists who will be performing on the main stage, as well as ticket costs and planning information for eventgoers!
Here’s everything you need to know about the event.
MAIN STAGE LINEUP
- WEEKEND 1
- Friday, March 14: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
- Saturday, March 15: to be announced.
- Sunday, March 16: to be announced.
- WEEKEND 2
- Friday, March 21: Los Rieleros del Norte
- Saturday, March 22: to be announced.
- Sunday, March 23: Tyler Hubbard
IF YOU GO
- Address: 2250 S. McQueen Road in Chandler
- “Festival parking is accessible via Hamilton Rd or McQueen Road and Celebration,” according to event officials.
- If you’re getting picked up or being dropped off, head to 2100 Hamilton Street.
- The festival shuttle schedule ‘will be announced soon' - you can click here to check the latest announcement on the program. Festival food vendors are to be announced here.
HOURS OF OPERATION FOR THE FESTIVAL:
- Weekend 1
- March 14: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- March 15: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- March 16: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Weekend 2
- March 21: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- March 22: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- March 23: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
- Festival admission includes the following prices:
- Adult: $25
- Child, ages 5-12: $15
- VIP: $100
- Add-ons include the Unlimited Ride Wristband.
- CHANDLER RESIDENTS: “Head to OstrichFestival.com to claim your free tickets now! Simply enter your zip code in the promo section during checkout for March 14. The first 5,000 Chandler residents to redeem get FREE entry,” read a post on Facebook by the official festival page.