2025 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival: Headliners, tickets, and more

CHANDLER, AZ. — The East Valley is getting ready for its BIG March event! The 35th Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival takes place on two weekends: March 14-16 and 21-23.

Event officials have been announcing the artists who will be performing on the main stage, as well as ticket costs and planning information for eventgoers!

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

MAIN STAGE LINEUP



WEEKEND 1

Friday, March 14: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers Saturday, March 15: to be announced. Sunday, March 16: to be announced.



WEEKEND 2

Friday, March 21: Los Rieleros del Norte Saturday, March 22: to be announced. Sunday, March 23: Tyler Hubbard



IF YOU GO

Address: 2250 S. McQueen Road in Chandler

“Festival parking is accessible via Hamilton Rd or McQueen Road and Celebration,” according to event officials.

If you’re getting picked up or being dropped off, head to 2100 Hamilton Street.

The festival shuttle schedule ‘will be announced soon' - you can click here to check the latest announcement on the program. Festival food vendors are to be announced here.

HOURS OF OPERATION FOR THE FESTIVAL:



Weekend 1

March 14: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. March 15: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. March 16: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Weekend 2

March 21: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. March 22: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. March 23: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.



TICKET INFORMATION

