Sloan Park debuts new food items for Cubs spring training games in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Sloan Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs, is bringing a taste of Chicago to Mesa with new food items for this year's spring training season!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Chris Myers, Executive Chef, shared with ABC15 what he was most excited to debut this season at the ballpark.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Image showcases the helmet with the 'Pork Wings and Waffle Fries.'

“We’ll start with the most basic thing -even though I don't think it's basic -it's a brat, a Vienna beef brought from the Midwest on a pretzel bun, and that's a new item we have this year. We've kind of upped our brat game, so to speak. We have helmet nachos this year, so a nice souvenir item for the kids or even adults, to share. Then we have a Southwest Helmet Nacho. Also, it's a little bit heightened version with some pulled pork queso [and] it's got roasted corn on it. So that's another thing that's pretty exciting. One other item is the [Pork Wings and Waffle Fries], they're a little bit different; think chicken wings, but it's a pork shank and it comes with waffle fries and a Carolina barbecue mayonnaise on it.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Bratwurst

New food items on the roster: Cubs Helmet Nachos, Southwest Helmet Nachos, Chicago Dog, Pork Wings and Waffle Fries, Patty Melt, Bratwurst, and the Chicago Wrap.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Southwest Helmet Nachos

This isn’t the first season for the chef is cooking up new food items for the Mesa ballpark; so, what was the inspiration behind this year’s debuting items at Sloan Park?

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Cubs Helmet Nachos

“Well, just keeping in the theme of Midwest Chicago, people coming here on vacation, trying to get you know the feel for the Cubs, the weather, but then also having some of the southwestern flavors […] just bringing marrying those two things together is pretty huge for us, because I think people that aren't from Chicago, they come here, they want to get something Chicago style [and] people that are from Chicago, they come here, they might want to get something that's from Arizona, or something inspired by the area here. So, we tried to do both. I think we do a good job with it,” shared Myers with ABC15.

CHICAGO SPOTS IN AZ

If you can’t make it to the ballpark for a taste of Chicago, it’s okay — there’s several spots in the Valley that are serving up dishes of the beloved state.

Chicago Hamburger Co.



Address: 3749 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix

Spinato’s Pizza

There are six Valley locations, find the nearest one to you right here.

Luke’s of Chicago



Address: 1602 E Indian School Rd in Phoenix

Dazzo's Dog House



Address: 6143 W Glendale Ave in Glendale

ChiZona's Chicago pizza



Address: 8418 E McDonald Dr in Scottsdale

Barro’s Pizza