Heading to some Spring Training games? Check out these local restaurants near each Cactus League stadium

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Baseball season is getting into full swing! With the 15 MLB teams in the Valley, there are several stadiums fans need to get to. So, where to go eat? Well, there are plenty of local restaurants serving up dishes that’ll knock it out of the park for your Spring Training experience.
Here’s a list of restaurants in the Valley that are only minutes away from each ballpark.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Teams: AZ D-backs and Colorado Rockies
Location: Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
- This dog-friendly restaurant has cocktails, live music, tacos, soups and sandwiches.
- Location: 7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, in Scottsdale
- Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sakana Sushi and Grill
- This business serves traditional Japanese dishes like sushi and teppanyaki.
- Location: 6989 N Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale
- Hours: Monday to Wednesday 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Thursday 12 p.m. – 2 - p.m., 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and closed Sundays.
- La Fonda Del Sol
- This business serves traditional Mexican dishes with cocktails including margaritas!
- Location: 10155 E Via Linda - Ste H134 in Scottsdale
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Andreoli Italian Grocer
- This business makes everything homemade, down to the cheese. Their menu is authentically Italian and has a selection of pasta, fish and meat dishes.
- Location: 8880 E Via Linda in Scottsdale
- Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
Scottsdale Stadium
Team: San Francisco Giants
Location: City of Scottsdale
- Rehab Burger Therapy
- Craving a burger? Well don’t expect a basic burger here – there are more than 20 burgers to choose from.
- Location: 7210 E 2nd St. in Scottsdale
- Hours: Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Los Olivos Mexican Patio
- A family-owned restaurant with Mexican roots that serves cheese crisps, quesadillas, soups, fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas and more. You can check out the full menu here.
- Location: 7328 E 2nd Street in Scottsdale
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sizzle Korean Barbeque
- An authentic taste of Korea: customers grill their own meat, and a variety of sides can be ordered.
- Location: 3750 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale
- Hours: Daily from 11:30 a.m. – midnight
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
- This business has a full-service bar, two patios, and a coal brick oven to bake its pizzas!
- Location: 4000 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale
- Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Tempe Diablo Stadium
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Location: City of Tempe
- Cornish Pasty Co.
- Location: 960 W. University Dr., #103 in Tempe
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Little Miss BBQ-University
- Enjoy a Texas-style barbecue brisket or ribs with cole slaw, potato salad, or mac and cheese!
- Location: 4301 E University Dr. in Phoenix [about a 10-minute drive from the ballpark].
- Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Culinary Dropout
- Located at the Farmers Arts District, this place is a classic food and drink eatery. Cocktails, soft pretzels, provolone fondue, and music all from one place.
- Location: 149 S Farmer Ave. in Tempe
- Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Ted’s Hot Dogs
- Known for their charcoal-broiled hot dogs, this place has been a staple for many in the Valley for decades.
- Location: 1755 E. Broadway in Tempe
- Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Hohokam Stadium
Team: The Athletics
Location: City of Mesa
- Republica Empanada
- This place offers a huge selection of empanadas from different regions in Latin America. They also serve classics like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice).
- Location: 204 E 1st Ave. in Mesa
- Hours: Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; closed on Sundays.
- Haven Burgers
- This business has breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and burrito. This Mesa eatery has numerous burgers and sandwiches to choose from.
- Location: 606 E Main St., Suite 101 in Mesa
- Hours: Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; closed on Sundays.
- Tortas El Chavo
- This business specializes in Mexican-style sandwiches, but it’s important to check out their menu as they offer entrées like tostadas, flautas, and aguas frescas.
- Location: 1101 N Mesa Dr in Mesa
- Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sloan Park
Team: Chicago Cubs
Location: City of Mesa
- The Dhaba
- This business specializes in Punjabi food and offers vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and Halal choices.
- Location: 1872 E Apache Blvd. in Tempe
- Hours: Every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que
- Looking form some pit-smoked BBQ? Well, here’s a spot you’ll want to check out!
- Location: 1011 North Dobson Road in Mesa [less than 10 minutes from the ballpark].
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Mekong Plaza
- Not sure what you want to eat but you’re craving Asian cuisine? Check this place out! Restaurants here include the Mekong Palace Restaurant, Happy Bao's Restaurant, and Unphởgettable.
- Location: 66 S Dobson Rd in Mesa
- Hours of operation vary for each establishment, click here to see the directory of the eateries inside the Plaza.
American Family Fields of Phoenix
Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Location: West Phoenix
- La Pasadita Hotdogs
- Try authentic Mexican hotdogs – there’s different styles you can try, some include Sonora, Sinaloa and Chihuahua! Check out the full menu, right here.
- Location: 3801 N 43rd Ave in Phoenix
- Hours: Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
- May Garden Restaurant
- This is a Chinese eatery serving buffet and menu meals such as Chow Mein, Chop Suey, chicken & beef entrees, and much more!
- Location: 5814 W Indian School Rd in Phoenix
- Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Ta’Carbon Mexican Grill
- A spot you’ll want to visit if you’re a carne asada aficionado – there’s burritos, tacos, caramelos, and entrees.
- Location: 5834 W Camelback Rd in Glendale
- Hours: Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Peoria Sports Complex
Team: San Diego Padres & Seattle Mariners
Location: City of Peoria
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- This restaurant has a little bit of everything for everyone here. There’s the lobster spinach queso, smoked chicken wings, bruschetta chicken pasta, and their hand-cut steak, creme brulée cheesecake – there’s lots to try here! Click here to check out the full menu.
- Location: 16067 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria
- Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Headquarters Grill Bar Sushi
- This is ‘an American grill’ that serves up hand-crafted sushi.
- Location: 16041 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr. in Peoria
- Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
- Tacos Calafia
- Yup – this place has tacos! They also have quesadillas, burritos, mulitas, frijoles preparados and frijoles de lo olla.
- Location: 8258 W Thunderbird Rd #206 in Peoria
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m.– 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.– 11 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Camelback Ranch
Teams: Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers
Location: West Phoenix
- Tortas Paquime: “We’re not your typical Mexican restaurant that you would find in the States. I think if you go to Tortas Paquime you have to be expecting to have a meal that’s very traditional in Mexico,” said Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime, to ABC15 in a previous interview.
- Location: 10565 W Indian School Rd #101 in Avondale [about 7 minutes away from the ballpark].
- Taste My City
- Their menu has food items like pan hot links, pulled pork, and rib tips.
- Location: 10720 W Indian School Rd. in Phoenix
- Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.; closed on Mondays.
- Restaurants at Westgate
- Here’s a spot to check out if you and your friends can’t decide on what to eat – Westgate Entertainment District has over a dozen eateries to choose from. Some of the restaurants include: Yard House, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Shane’s Rib Shack and Kabuki Japanese Restaurant! Click here for the full lineup of restaurants.
- Location: 6770 N Sunset Blvd in Glendale [less than a 10-minute drive from the ballpark].
Goodyear Ballpark
Teams: Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds
Location: City of Goodyear
- Haymaker
- They’re known for their breakfast, burgers, BBQ and bourbon!
- Location: 1800 N Litchfield Road in Goodyear
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- SomeBurros
- This places serves Sonoran-style food like chimichangas, tostadas, tamales and taquitos.
- Location: 50 N Estrella Pkwy. in Goodyear
- Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Raul & Theresa’s Original Restaurant
- Location: 519 W Main St., Suite 1 in Avondale [about 8 minutes away from the ballpark].
- Hours: Monday 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Tuesday to Friday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Surprise Stadium
Teams: Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals
Location: City of Surprise
- Fuzzys Sports Grill
- A local favorite that serves up breakfast, wings, gourmet burgers, soups & salads, pizza and more!
- Location: 18795 N Reems Rd #109 in Surprise
- Hours: Sunday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.
- Biscuits Cafe
- If you need to stop and get breakfast before the game, this spot might cater to everyone’s needs on your team!
- Location: 13752 W Bell Rd in Surprise
- Hours: Monday- Saturday from 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Richi's Diner
- From Lasagna, a Jalapeño Burger to breakfast entrees like pancakes- there’s several options to try!
- Location: 15609 W Bell Rd #100 in Surprise
- Hours: Sunday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.