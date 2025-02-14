Heading to some Spring Training games? Check out these local restaurants near each Cactus League stadium

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Baseball season is getting into full swing! With the 15 MLB teams in the Valley, there are several stadiums fans need to get to. So, where to go eat? Well, there are plenty of local restaurants serving up dishes that’ll knock it out of the park for your Spring Training experience.

Here’s a list of restaurants in the Valley that are only minutes away from each ballpark.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Teams: AZ D-backs and Colorado Rockies

Location: Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community



The Vig McCormick This dog-friendly restaurant has cocktails, live music, tacos, soups and sandwiches. Location: 7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, in Scottsdale Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sakana Sushi and Grill

This business serves traditional Japanese dishes like sushi and teppanyaki. Location: 6989 N Hayden Rd. in Scottsdale Hours: Monday to Wednesday 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Thursday 12 p.m. – 2 - p.m., 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and closed Sundays.

La Fonda Del Sol

This business serves traditional Mexican dishes with cocktails including margaritas! Location: 10155 E Via Linda - Ste H134 in Scottsdale Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Andreoli Italian Grocer

This business makes everything homemade, down to the cheese. Their menu is authentically Italian and has a selection of pasta, fish and meat dishes. Location: 8880 E Via Linda in Scottsdale Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.



Scottsdale Stadium

Team: San Francisco Giants

Location: City of Scottsdale



Rehab Burger Therapy

Craving a burger? Well don’t expect a basic burger here – there are more than 20 burgers to choose from. Location: 7210 E 2nd St. in Scottsdale Hours: Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Los Olivos Mexican Patio

A family-owned restaurant with Mexican roots that serves cheese crisps, quesadillas, soups, fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas and more. You can check out the full menu here. Location: 7328 E 2nd Street in Scottsdale Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sizzle Korean Barbeque

An authentic taste of Korea: customers grill their own meat, and a variety of sides can be ordered. Location: 3750 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale Hours: Daily from 11:30 a.m. – midnight



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

This business has a full-service bar, two patios, and a coal brick oven to bake its pizzas! Location: 4000 N Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Tempe Diablo Stadium

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Location: City of Tempe



Cornish Pasty Co.

Location: 960 W. University Dr., #103 in Tempe Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.



Little Miss BBQ-University

Enjoy a Texas-style barbecue brisket or ribs with cole slaw, potato salad, or mac and cheese! Location: 4301 E University Dr. in Phoenix [about a 10-minute drive from the ballpark]. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed on Sunday and Monday.



Culinary Dropout

Located at the Farmers Arts District, this place is a classic food and drink eatery. Cocktails, soft pretzels, provolone fondue, and music all from one place. Location: 149 S Farmer Ave. in Tempe Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ted’s Hot Dogs

Known for their charcoal-broiled hot dogs, this place has been a staple for many in the Valley for decades. Location: 1755 E. Broadway in Tempe Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Hohokam Stadium

Team: The Athletics

Location: City of Mesa



Republica Empanada

This place offers a huge selection of empanadas from different regions in Latin America. They also serve classics like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice). Location: 204 E 1 st Ave. in Mesa Hours: Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; closed on Sundays.



Haven Burgers

This business has breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and burrito. This Mesa eatery has numerous burgers and sandwiches to choose from. Location: 606 E Main St., Suite 101 in Mesa Hours: Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; closed on Sundays.

Tortas El Chavo

This business specializes in Mexican-style sandwiches, but it’s important to check out their menu as they offer entrées like tostadas, flautas, and aguas frescas. Location: 1101 N Mesa Dr in Mesa Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Sloan Park

Team: Chicago Cubs

Location: City of Mesa



The Dhaba

This business specializes in Punjabi food and offers vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and Halal choices. Location: 1872 E Apache Blvd. in Tempe Hours: Every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que

Looking form some pit-smoked BBQ? Well, here’s a spot you’ll want to check out! Location: 1011 North Dobson Road in Mesa [less than 10 minutes from the ballpark]. Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Mekong Plaza

Not sure what you want to eat but you’re craving Asian cuisine? Check this place out! Restaurants here include the Mekong Palace Restaurant, Happy Bao's Restaurant, and Unphởgettable. Location: 66 S Dobson Rd in Mesa Hours of operation vary for each establishment, click here to see the directory of the eateries inside the Plaza.



American Family Fields of Phoenix

Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Location: West Phoenix



La Pasadita Hotdogs

Try authentic Mexican hotdogs – there’s different styles you can try, some include Sonora, Sinaloa and Chihuahua! Check out the full menu, right here. Location: 3801 N 43rd Ave in Phoenix Hours: Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

May Garden Restaurant

This is a Chinese eatery serving buffet and menu meals such as Chow Mein, Chop Suey, chicken & beef entrees, and much more! Location: 5814 W Indian School Rd in Phoenix Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ta’Carbon Mexican Grill

A spot you’ll want to visit if you’re a carne asada aficionado – there’s burritos, tacos, caramelos , and entrees. Location: 5834 W Camelback Rd in Glendale Hours: Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Peoria Sports Complex

Team: San Diego Padres & Seattle Mariners

Location: City of Peoria



Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

This restaurant has a little bit of everything for everyone here. There’s the lobster spinach queso, smoked chicken wings, bruschetta chicken pasta, and their hand-cut steak, creme brulée cheesecake – there’s lots to try here! Click here to check out the full menu. Location: 16067 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Headquarters Grill Bar Sushi

This is ‘an American grill’ that serves up hand-crafted sushi. Location: 16041 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr. in Peoria Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Tacos Calafia

Yup – this place has tacos! They also have quesadillas, burritos, mulitas, frijoles preparados and frijoles de lo olla. Location: 8258 W Thunderbird Rd #206 in Peoria Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m.– 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.– 11 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Camelback Ranch

Teams: Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers

Location: West Phoenix



Tortas Paquime: “We’re not your typical Mexican restaurant that you would find in the States. I think if you go to Tortas Paquime you have to be expecting to have a meal that’s very traditional in Mexico,” said Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime, to ABC15 in a previous interview.

Location: 10565 W Indian School Rd #101 in Avondale [about 7 minutes away from the ballpark].



Taste My City

Their menu has food items like pan hot links, pulled pork, and rib tips. Location: 10720 W Indian School Rd. in Phoenix Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.; closed on Mondays.



Restaurants at Westgate

Here’s a spot to check out if you and your friends can’t decide on what to eat – Westgate Entertainment District has over a dozen eateries to choose from. Some of the restaurants include: Yard House, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Shane’s Rib Shack and Kabuki Japanese Restaurant! Click here for the full lineup of restaurants. Location: 6770 N Sunset Blvd in Glendale [less than a 10-minute drive from the ballpark].



Goodyear Ballpark

Teams: Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds

Location: City of Goodyear



Haymaker

They’re known for their breakfast, burgers, BBQ and bourbon! Location: 1800 N Litchfield Road in Goodyear Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SomeBurros

This places serves Sonoran-style food like chimichangas, tostadas, tamales and taquitos. Location: 50 N Estrella Pkwy. in Goodyear Hours: Every day from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Raul & Theresa’s Original Restaurant

Location: 519 W Main St., Suite 1 in Avondale [about 8 minutes away from the ballpark]. Hours: Monday 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Tuesday to Friday 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Surprise Stadium

Teams: Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals

Location: City of Surprise

