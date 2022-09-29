Tortas Paquime: Valley restaurant chain that serves Mexican sandwiches

PHOENIX — Tortas Paquime has served its Mexican sandwiches for decades in the Valley. Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime, explains to ABC15 just how deeply rooted their Mexican street dish is in our state.

“We’re not your typical Mexican restaurant that you would find in the States. I think if you go to Tortas Paquime you have to be expecting to have a meal that’s very traditional in Mexico,” said Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime, to ABC15 in an interview.

“Tortas Paquime … is a product that we bring from Chihuahua, in my hometown Casas Grandes,” said Alvarez; a product that connects Alvarez’s Mexican roots and dishes, to the Grand Canyon State.

“Paquime means, Casas Grandes in the dialect of the indios pueblos,” explained Alvarez. “Indios pueblos resided in Arizona, New Mexico, Chihuahua [Mexico] and Sonora [Mexico]. Which in Arizona we have a town called Casa Grande — named after the same tribe.”

The word Paquime has a rich history… and the tortas have nostalgic meaning for Alvarez.

“Whatever we did, we went and grabbed some sandwiches, so that was just something we grew up with,” said the president of Tortas Paquime. Now the Mexican entrepreneur offers tortas in five of his storefronts.

“The original torta is something that everyone needs to try. It’s very, very different...it’s a handmade bread, with pork sirloin, sliced thick, jalapeños, tomatoes, and lots of avocado,” said Alvarez.

The fresh food, pan dulce, aguas frescas, and having a supportive team is just part of the Tortas Paquime recipe that's kept its doors open for 20 years in the Valley.

“We also couldn’t [have] done it without the loyalty of our customers- our people that’s always there for us and supporting us,” said Alvarez.

