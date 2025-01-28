Prescott’s Granite Gardens Loop offers challenging hike with scenic views

PRESCOTT, AZ — The Granite Gardens Loop is one of the best-kept secrets in Prescott.

This 1.3-mile loop weaves through striking granite boulders and rugged terrain providing incredible panoramic views of Arizona’s high desert. The trail is rated moderate with some required scrambling.

Zack Perry

“Granite Gardens Loop is easy access from Prescott and Chino Valley,” said Tom Lynott, hiker. “There is a little bit of rock hopping. It's easy to walk up and down the inclines and declines on the granite rock. As you will see, it's just beautiful all around.”

The hike takes about a half hour to complete and is marked with white dots to easily navigate the trail.

"It's amazing to see these rocks so close to town,” said Reid Nordin and Jill Nordin, hikers who live in Prescott. “You see big rocks in Moab and Sedona and stuff like that. But having this so accessible for hikes all over the place in Prescott, it's awesome. The rocks here are just very majestic.”

Zack Perry

Make sure to bring sturdy hiking shoes and plenty of drinking water for the hike.

Granite Gardens Loop is located off Highway 89 and Granite Gardens Drive.

