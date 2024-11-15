Pecan Lake Entertainment debuts ‘The Pit House’ along with its go-karts and arcade.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Pecan Lake Entertainment, the all-in-one destination that debuted earlier this year in Queen Creek is ready for the grand opening of ‘The Pit House’ on Saturday, November 16!

This new building added to the more than 10-acre venue houses the boarding for their electric go-karts, arcade, and Your Pie Pizza.

The entertainment’s Electric Kart Racing has been in a soft opening and its grand opening to the public is set for Saturday, November 16! The racetrack starts inside The Pit House and goes out of the building with views looping under the rope courses!

According to the company’s website, here’s the cost to ride for a single race:



Monday – Thursday: $20

Friday – Sunday: $23

Passenger: $7

The entertainment destination has several attractions on-site to keep all ages entertained.

The activities include SkyTime Rope Course, 21-hole putting course, axe-throwing, virtual reality games, escape rooms, and dining/dessert options that include SodaRush, SkyTime Creamery, and Caldwell County BBQ.

The video in the player below showcases ABC15 previous coverage at Pecan Lake Entertainment.

Pecan Lake Entertainment: new all-in-one destination in Queen Creek

Address: 25002 S 206th St. in Queen Creek.

There’s more to come too in 2025; the company is working on creating a ‘surf experience’ that’s said to have a ‘wavy pool.’