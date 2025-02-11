Arizona Renaissance Festival guide | Tickets, vendors, and events happening at the 50-acre village

GOLD CANYON, AZ — From jousting knights on horseback to an open-air Artisan Market that features more than 200 artisans and hearty foods, the 37th Annual Renaissance Festival is in full swing!

According to a representative of the festival, the medieval celebration destination has made several “improvements to enhance ease of entry, including a new front entry and exit gate.”

Need a map of all the fun? Click here.

The 50-acre village has a lot in store this year; here’s your full guide to the fun:

THEMED WEEKENDS

FESTIVAL EXPERIENCES

The Hops! - Pub Crawl : This is a comedic pub crawl with four special 7-ounce pours.



This is a comedic pub crawl with four special 7-ounce pours. Pleasure Feast : The festival will have its medieval traditions and will add to its experience with a brand-new Pleasure Feast. The event is held at the festival’s Feast Hall and seating is limited.



The festival will have its medieval traditions and will add to its experience with a brand-new Pleasure Feast. The event is held at the festival’s Feast Hall and seating is limited. Entertainment: there are 16 stages of entertainment ranging from comedy, music, ‘mischievous antics,’ circus performers, and more! You can click here to check out this year’s schedule of events/programs.



Food and beverage: The festival has an array of vendors to keep your hunger satisfied! There are more than a dozen businesses including King's Kitchen and Pub, The Cappuccino Inn, The Cottage Bakery, The Chocolate Maker, The Gelato Guys, Tudor Rose Pub, The Mediterranean Fare, Lancer's Pub, Queen's Kitchen and Pub, Ye Olde World Sausage Maker, Crown Pub, The Cottage Crepe Shoppe, Dancing Pig Pub, Joust Kitchen and Pub, Pirate's Kitchen and Pub, Rovin’ Throughout the Realm, The Piazza Pub and Transylvanian Treats.

Performers: There’s a wide range of entertainers throughout the 50-acre medieval destination. You can check out the full list of performers right here.



Village Marketplace and Artisans: The open-air Artisan Market features more than 200 artisans! Shoppers can expect unique adornments, leatherwork, fantasy hair weaving, ceramic art, clothing, glasswork, woodwork, and more! You can check out the full listing of artisans at the festival right here.

IF YOU GO

Address: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Parking is free

Every Saturday & Sunday from February 1 to March 30. It will also be open on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 17.

Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TICKETS

Adults: $36

Kids 5-12: $24

Children 4 and under receive free admission

Eventgoers can purchase discounted tickets ($1 off) at Bashas’ & Food City Stores

There are also season passes available only at the will-call window of the Ticket Office.

Special offer for Seniors & Military: “Have a refreshment on us! Seniors (age 60 & over) and Military Personnel are invited to present their IDs at the Festival’s onsite ticket office to receive a voucher valid for a single complimentary soda, iced tea, or bottled water at the festival kitchens (up to a $3 value),” according to the festival’s website.

