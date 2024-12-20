New in the Valley: Entertainment destinations and eateries that opened in 2024

PHOENIX — It’s no secret that our state is a hot spot for new eateries and fun things to do across the Valley! From bars, restaurants, and new entertainment spots for the family, here’s our round-up of new businesses that opened their doors to our community this year!

RANDY’S DONUTS

The first Arizona Randy’s Donuts opened its doors to the public on April 25 near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix! Since then, the company has rapidly expanded in the Valley by opening up several locations this year.



5709 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

17405 South 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339 [ Inside the Pilot Travel Center].

4935 South Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

16500 North Scottsdale Road ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 86260

SLICK CITY

‘World's first’ indoor waterless slide park opened its first Arizona location in Peoria this May. The ‘park’ then opened a second location in Chandler back in September. You can slide into some fun:



7586 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

845 N 54th St, Chandler, AZ 85226

PECAN LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

The entertainment destination has several attractions on-site to keep all ages entertained.

The activities include SkyTime Rope Course, a 21-hole putting course, axe-throwing, virtual reality games, escape rooms, and dining/dessert options that include SodaRush, SkyTime Creamery, and Caldwell County BBQ.

There’s more to come too in 2025; the company is working on creating a ‘surf experience’ that’s said to have a ‘wavy pool.’

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING & GAMES

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games - known for its “electric superkarts” and named after the Andretti racing family - opened its first Arizona location on February 28!



Address: 1712 S. Cooper Rd. in Chandler

The company is in the works of building a Glendale location, that is slated to open in 2025.

‘FUNKO’ RETAIL STORE

The leading pop culture brand and maker of Funko Pop! collectibles — with licenses including DC Comics, Marvel, and Disney — opened its store on November 29.

The new location is one of Funko's "last chance" stores, offering 50% discounts on merchandise, located in the company's distribution center in Buckeye at 2600 S. Miller Road.

FRONTIER FAMILY PARK

The town of Queen Creek is ready to open its newest park this June! Some fun attractions were a large playground, a fishing lake, a walking track around the entire park, six full-size baseball/softball fields, three multi-purpose fields, 24 pickleball courts, two basketball courts, two sand volleyball courts, and other family-friendly attractions.



Address: 20039 S 220 Street in Queen Creek

BETTER BUZZ COFFEE

The popular coffee shop from California finally made its way to Arizona! The first location opened in Phoenix on February 16. Since then, the company has opened another location in Tempe and has plans to open two storefronts this December.

717 E Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ

550 W. Elliot Rd., Tempe, AZ 85284

15784 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260 [Opens December 30]

14441 W. Bell Rd., Surprise AZ 85374[Opens December 28]

CARRY ON

The highly anticipated 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar officially cleared for take-off in November.

ABC15 brought you the scoop about ‘Carry On’ in 2023, and got you a first look inside the new 90-minute cocktail experience that’s in Downtown Phoenix.

If you want to catch a flight you’ll need to sign up for their first ‘ticket drop,' you can do so right here.

VELVET TACO

The Dallas, Texas-based company took over the former Second Story Restaurant & Liquor Bar location in Scottsdale.

Velvet Taco’s menu has more than 20 taco options for guests. Seafood, beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian, and gluten-free tacos are all on the menu!



Address: 4166 N. Scottsdale Rd

CIELITO ROSA BAKERY

The pink-themed bakery & café was founded in Mesa by three local women, including Secilia Zamudio and Yvonne Callison, who met at a local gym. In 2024, the women opened two shops in the Valley.



The first storefront is located at 1720 W Southern Ave in Mesa.

The second location is in Midtown will open near 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

SALT AND STRAW

The popular Pacific Northwest ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon, opened its first Valley storefront in the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert on July 26!

‘Salt and Straw’ is known for crafting unique ice cream flavors, such as their Honey Lavender, Pear & Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, and others.



Address: Storefront is in the Epicenter at Agritopia [3150 E Ray Rd] in Gilbert.

DIRTBAG'S PHOENIX

The popular bar from Tucson, "Dirtbag's," opened its doors to its Valley location in August!

“We tried to mimic Dirtbag's Tucson as much as possible. As soon as you walk in, Dirtbag's Tucson, on the right-hand side is a Buck Hunter. We have the same thing as soon as you walk in, on our right,” said Scott Hibler, co-owner of Dirtbag’s Phoenix, to ABC15. “We have the same playlist that they have [in Tucson…] trust me, ‘Sweet Caroline’ will be rocking in here a lot. It's going to be a lot of fun.”



Address: 4801 E Indian School Road in Phoenix

TELL YOUR FRIENDS

There’s an underground cocktail lounge with a 'speakeasy atmosphere’ that’s now open in the Valley! 'Tell Your Friends' aims to stir up the cocktail scene in Scottsdale. The new venue has 52 seats and promises unique drinks, live music, and more.

The speakeasy is located underneath The Americano in Scottsdale and is “accessed through a nondescript side door.”

