Tucson’s popular college bar 'Dirtbag's' sets opening date for first Phoenix location

PHOENIX — The famed Tucson college bar "Dirtbag’s" is making its way to Phoenix! The Wildcat Alumni in the Valley will now have a spot to reminisce over their college days in Tucson.

From the interior design of the new location to the food & beverage menu and more… Scott Hibler, co-owner of Dirtbag’s Phoenix, shared with ABC15 what the Valley can expect about the new location.

Iconic College Bar

SAME, BUT WITH ‘ELEVATED OPTIONS’

Dirtbag’s classic burgers and specialty shots [a.k.a. their buzz factor] will be available at the new location- but there will be “elevated options” such as signature cocktails at this Arcadia location.

Elevated for Arcadia

ARCADIA LOCATION

The Phoenix location will have several odes to the Tucson bar.

“Our main ode if you will, to Dirtbag’s Tucson [… we’ll] have the green carpet. You're [going to] know right away when you walk in, ‘there's the green carpet.’ We have a very cool chandelier that's not really Dirtbag’s, [but] it's a big keg chandelier that is getting made right now. And that'll be really, really cool. And it's hanging right there,” said Hibler. "To the left as soon as you walk in, we have some display panels where we're going to have our swag just like [at the] Dirtbag’s Tucson”

Phoenix Sneak Peek

THE DEAL

This isn’t Hibler’s first rodeo when it comes to opening businesses in the Valley. But how did he manage to bring "Dirtbag’s" to the Valley? Hibler shared with ABC15 how he managed to convince Gary Welch to expand the brand to the Valley and what this college bar means to him.

The agreement and the future

IF YOU GO



Slated opening date: August 16

“We are going to be open for lunch Monday through Friday. We're going to open earlier on Saturday and Sunday because of the football season and [how] important it is to everyone. During the week, we're going to close at 10 [p.m.] but Thursday, Friday, Saturday, our target market we're [going to] be open till 2 a.m. It's going to be a lot of fun,” said Hibler.

Address: 4801 E Indian School Road in Phoenix

MORE LOCATIONS TO COME?

With Dirtbag's expanding to the Valley, can we expect more locations? Well, that could be a possibility.

“Absolutely. I think that this brand can evolve pretty quickly. I think there's a lot of Wildcat contingencies in different pockets of the Valley. And I think that we can probably put a smaller one around the valley in different markets. I think Chandler, Gilbert are [targets, the] West Valley for sure […] even up in north Scottsdale. The U of A alumni here is […] there's a ton, we all know that,” said Hibler to ABC15.

