July in the Valley: Artisan Alley, Hot Import Nights, Summer Games at the OdySea and more

PHOENIX — There are plenty of ‘cool’ things to do this summer! From free concerts, to shopping local, and indoor fun - ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez has your breakdown on the major events taking place throughout the Valley this July!

2024 FOURTH OF JULY IN AZ

Fourth of July will light up the sky for a patriotic celebration! Cities across the Valley are getting things ready for the BIG celebration this summer! Click here to the FULL LIST of events to keep in mind for your Fourth of July itinerary.

FREE CONCERTS IN CHANDLER

The 27th Annual Free Summer Concert Series kicks off in July at the Chandler Center for the Arts! The summer concerts are held on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. Concert dates and a little bit more on the performers:



Chandler Center for the Arts Chandler Center for the Arts

FREE PASSES TO AZ ATTRACTIONS

A Culture Pass gives a library cardholder free admission for two people at participating arts and cultural institutions across Arizona, like the Desert Botanical Garden, Sedona Heritage Museum, or Arcosanti. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are limited to one pass per family at any one time, up to two passes per month. Read more about this pass, right here



‘ARTISAN ALLEY’ IN GLENDALE

Shop from dozens of vendors, while supporting local businesses from across the Valley at the ‘Artisan Alley!’



Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

When: Friday, July 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Can’t make it to this July event? Don’t worry, it’s year-round. Plus, the local artists featured at ‘Artisan Alley’ are featured at the Retail Therapy AZ storefront at Westgate.

Upcoming dates: August 23, September 13, and October 25.

Interested in becoming a vendor? You can sign up here.

Dana Gibbons Photography ‘Artisan Alley,’ a look at the monthly market held at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

DESERT OASIS AQUATIC CENTER

There aren't many places that offer kids a great summertime experience for just one dollar, but that's the cost of admission for children at Desert Oasis Aquatic Center in Chandler. Adults pay just $2.25!

Read more about this family-friendly fun attraction, right here.

HOT IMPORT NIGHTS

This event will bring the heat to Scottsdale streets with its modified cars this July!

“If you like seeing modified cars like you would in the movie Fast and Furious, we kind of helped with a lot of the show vehicles and the first few movies of Fast and Furious like Vin Diesel's car and Paul Walker's car, things like that the Supra, the R34- those are the types of vehicles that you're going to see at this show. So really, it's for everybody and there's entertainment all throughout the venue,” said Michael Munar, President and CEO of Hot Import Nights.



Date: Saturday, July 27, starting at 3 p.m.

Address: 16601 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale

Cost: Early Bird General Admission tickets are $10 and can go up to $20. Children Under 7 years of age get free admission with a paid adult ticket. More ticket information can be found here.

RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY

“We’re bringing all of the excitement; we have 75 performers who are going to [wow] the audiences with their talents. This whole show is about human talent, bringing everyone together through music through movement,” said Ashley Budinick, performance director, to ABC15. “We have lots of audience interaction moments as well. So, we really get you up and out of your seat and make you feel like you are a part of the greatest show on earth.”



Keep this in mind: it is a two-hour production with a 20-minute intermission.

Dates & Times for the shows from July 5 - 7

July 5 at 7 p.m. July 6 at 11 a.m. July 6 at 3 p.m. July 6 at 7 p.m. July 7 at 11 a.m. July 7 at 3 p.m.



Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street] in Phoenix.

SNOW DAY & MR. SOFTEE ICE CREAM

SRP hosts Snow Day for Animals at the Phoenix Zoo.



“Snow Day at the zoo is part of our summer of savings giveaway that's going on all summer long. So, we've partnered with the Phoenix Zoo, to bring snow to all the animals on July 19,” said Casaundra Donahoe, SRP Spokesperson, to ABC15. “[You’ll] see everything from cheetahs to the tigers to the turtles, playing with some snow and hopefully cooling them off as well. And then we're also offering free ice cream for Mr. Softee during this event.”

When: July 19 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

‘SUMMER GAMES’ AT THE ODYSEA

“Guests can participate [in] multiple games, all based around animals throughout the day,” said Kim Horishny Lozano, director of guest relations, to ABC15. “Our kiddos are probably going to have the most fun with this between the ages of four and 10.”



‘Summer Games’ is included with admission and the activities are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

When: now until July 31

Where: OdySea Aquarium [9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100].

