Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ is coming to Phoenix this July

Here’s what you can expect at their Footprint Center shows
Posted: 2:29 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Updated: 2024-06-20 17:29:24-04
After a several-year hiatus, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum &amp; Bailey are BACK! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez has a sneak peek of the new stunts and never-before-seen acts that you can see when the show hits the Valley this summer at Footprint Center.

After several years in hiatus, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is returning to the Valley!

“We’re bringing all of the excitement, we have 75 performers who are going to [wow] the audiences with their talents. This whole show is about human talent, bringing everyone together through music through movement,” said Ashley Budinick, performance director, to ABC15. “We have lots of audience interaction moments as well. So, we really get you up and out of your seat and make you feel like you are a part of the greatest show on earth.”

The two-hour performance promises to amaze the Valley with never-before-seen stunts.

“We have worked really hard with some of the best in the business to make sure that they are showing the audiences some really never before seen things, we have the Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze, which is incredible,” said Budinick who adds that the Triangular Highwire act is also a must-see for its “really scary but incredible elements!”

The show prides itself on its 360° view for its audience and its focus on being interactive and engaging with the audience members.

“We encourage everybody to come because there's something really for everybody in this show. The human talent is incredible alone, that a little kid up to your grandparents are going to love so we encourage this. It is family friendly for the entire family,” said Budinick.
“We want everyone to feel like they're completely involved in the show. And we have three separate sections of our stages. Well, we have a downstage, a center stage and an upstage. So, there's always going to be action by you, no matter where you sit,” said Budinick. “We have a special song that we bring the audience in, you help us make that music that we're then going to perform to, and you continue throughout the song. And we make sure that we have someone at every single part of that stage. So, everyone, no matter where you are all the way up sitting right below, anywhere around, you're going to be involved in the show.

IF YOU GO

  • Keep this in mind: it is a two-hour production with a 20-minute intermission.
  • Dates & Times for the shows from July 5 - 7
    • July 5 at 7 p.m.
    • July 6 at 11 a.m.
    • July 6 at 3 p.m.
    • July 6 at 7 p.m.
    • July 7 at 11 a.m.
    • July 7 at 3 p.m.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street] in Phoenix.
