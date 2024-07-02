GLENDALE, AZ — Shop from dozens of vendors, while supporting local businesses from across the Valley at the ‘Artisan Alley!’ This West Valley market is held at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

Dana Gibbons Photography ‘Artisan Alley,’ a look at the monthly market held at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

“This event is completely free to the community. [There are] so many free activations as well for the kiddos and [it's] truly [for] everyone to enjoy, ” said to Erica Jerido, co-owner of Retail Therapy AZ, who helps put this event together.

Dana Gibbons Photography Attendees roam through the booths at Westgate.

According to Jerido, 50 local artists participate in the event at the Westgate Entertainment District.

“To be able to have a platform right in the heart of the West Valley, right by the Desert Diamond Arena, the Cardinals Stadium, there's just so much life there. And so, to be able to give it these amazing small business owners the opportunity to reach so many people is just so special,” said Jerido.

Dana Gibbons Photography Unique hair combs up for sale amongst other items.

Jewelry, unique gifts, self-care items, clothing, accessories and other hand-crafted items will be up for sale.

“It’s always really fun to [meet] the person […] behind the business, you really get an opportunity to interact with those small business owners, truly learn their ‘why.’ It just blows my mind what people are able to create. I know I definitely have a problem with shopping, because there's just so many incredible things to see,” said Jerido.



IF YOU GO

