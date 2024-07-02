Watch Now
‘Artisan Alley,’ a look at the monthly market held at Westgate Entertainment District

Dozens of vendors are featured at this Glendale market
‘Artisan Alley,’ a look at the monthly market held at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.
Dana Gibbons Photography
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 02, 2024

GLENDALE, AZ — Shop from dozens of vendors, while supporting local businesses from across the Valley at the ‘Artisan Alley!’ This West Valley market is held at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

“This event is completely free to the community. [There are] so many free activations as well for the kiddos and [it's] truly [for] everyone to enjoy, ” said to Erica Jerido, co-owner of Retail Therapy AZ, who helps put this event together.

Attendees roam through the booths at Westgate.
According to Jerido, 50 local artists participate in the event at the Westgate Entertainment District.

“To be able to have a platform right in the heart of the West Valley, right by the Desert Diamond Arena, the Cardinals Stadium, there's just so much life there. And so, to be able to give it these amazing small business owners the opportunity to reach so many people is just so special,” said Jerido.

Unique hair combs up for sale amongst other items.
Jewelry, unique gifts, self-care items, clothing, accessories and other hand-crafted items will be up for sale.

“It’s always really fun to [meet] the person […] behind the business, you really get an opportunity to interact with those small business owners, truly learn their ‘why.’ It just blows my mind what people are able to create. I know I definitely have a problem with shopping, because there's just so many incredible things to see,” said Jerido.
 
IF YOU GO

  • Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale
  • When: Friday, July 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Can’t make it to this July event? Don’t worry, it’s year-round. Plus, the local artists featured at ‘Artisan Alley’ are featured at the Retail Therapy AZ storefront at Westgate.
  • Upcoming dates: August 23, September 13, and October 25.
  • Interested in becoming a vendor? You can sign up here.
