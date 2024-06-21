See free concerts this summer at the Chandler Center for the Arts, here’s how

CHANDLER, AZ — The 27th Annual Free Summer Concert Series kicks off in July at the Chandler Center for the Arts!

“We kick off on July 26, no ticket is required [, but] we do ask for an RSVP. Seating is first come first serve and [it’s] inside of this beautiful theater with air conditioning,” said Michelle Mac Lennan, cultural arts manager, to ABC15.

The five concerts lined up for the series are FREE, indoors and open to the public!

Stay cool with #CCA this summer! Join us for our FREE Summer Concert Series beginning Friday, July 26. Start your summer weekends with a free concert.



“There's basically two 45-minute set concerts. So, you get to have this great concert, we also offer lots of other incentives, we do a special offer for anyone who's in attendance at 50% off of future events. So it's a great chance if you've never been to the center before, it's a great chance to kind of see something new at a very affordable price,” said Mac Lennan.

The free concerts at the center allow Valley residents to hear some of the local talent on stage - at no cost.



“It’s a great way to really find out who are the heartbeat and the artists in our local communities because, you know, we know all of the names that come in and tour and do that but [it’s important] to have our pulse on who is right here in our community,” said Mac Lennan.

The summer concerts are held on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. Concert dates and a little bit more on the performers:



Traveler

Date: Friday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Scott & Sabrina

Date: Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m.



Jaleo Latin Music

Date: Friday, August 16, at 7:30 p.m.



The Sugar Thieves

Date: Friday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m.

You can RSVP here for each of the concerts.

Can’t make it to the shows? You can stream the concerts right here.

IF YOU GO

