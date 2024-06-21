Watch Now
See free concerts this summer at the Chandler Center for the Arts, here’s how

The summer concerts are held on Friday nights, here’s the lineup
Posted: 1:18 PM, Jun 21, 2024
Updated: 2024-06-21 16:18:13-04
The 27th Annual Free Summer Concert Series kicks off this July at the Chandler Center for the Arts! The five concerts lined up for the series are FREE, indoors and open to the public!
Chandler Center for the Arts

CHANDLER, AZ — The 27th Annual Free Summer Concert Series kicks off in July at the Chandler Center for the Arts!

“We kick off on July 26, no ticket is required [, but] we do ask for an RSVP. Seating is first come first serve and [it’s] inside of this beautiful theater with air conditioning,” said Michelle Mac Lennan, cultural arts manager, to ABC15.

The five concerts lined up for the series are FREE, indoors and open to the public!

“There's basically two 45-minute set concerts. So, you get to have this great concert, we also offer lots of other incentives, we do a special offer for anyone who's in attendance at 50% off of future events. So it's a great chance if you've never been to the center before, it's a great chance to kind of see something new at a very affordable price,” said Mac Lennan.

The free concerts at the center allow Valley residents to hear some of the local talent on stage - at no cost.
 
“It’s a great way to really find out who are the heartbeat and the artists in our local communities because, you know, we know all of the names that come in and tour and do that but [it’s important] to have our pulse on who is right here in our community,” said Mac Lennan.

The summer concerts are held on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. Concert dates and a little bit more on the performers:

Can’t make it to the shows? You can stream the concerts right here.

IF YOU GO

  • Address: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 NORTH ARIZONA AVENUE]
