Summer of fun: Free passes to Arizona attractions through your local library

PHOENIX — The heat is on and ABC15 is helping Smart Shoppers save and stay cool for a summer of fun!

A library card in Maricopa County gets your family more than just access to free books.

Phoenix Public Library officials recently spoke to ABC15 about the near-daily indoor events they have at locations all across the Valley throughout the summer for kids, like magic shows, reptile showcases, and Disney Princess meet-and-greets.

A Culture Pass gives a library cardholder free admission for two people at participating arts and cultural institutions across Arizona, like the Desert Botanical Garden, Sedona Heritage Museum, or Arcosanti. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are limited to one pass per family at any one time, up to two passes per month.

The library's summer reading game makes crushing reading goals fun for kids on their summer break through August 1.

Burton Barr Central Library will also host a Summer Solstice Celebration on Thursday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to welcome the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. Guests can witness the moment when man-made engineering combines with the power of the sun to reveal the moment of solstice within the architecture of Burton Barr.