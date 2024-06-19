4th of July in AZ: how one of the largest fountains in the world will create a scenic backdrop

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Fountain Hills is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with its world-famous fountain, entertainment… and of course, it’s fireworks!

“Our Fourth of July is so special because we have that fountain we're the fourth largest fountain in the world, and so it's running up to 560 feet, and it's going to be lit up in red, white and blue. But then, when you throw over 1,000 Fireworks […] up in the air above it's just spectacular and you've got the four peaks in the background,” said Bo Larson, director of communications for the town of Fountain Hills, in an interview with ABC15. “It really is a family affair.”

According to Larson, the Town of Fountain Hills was established back in 1970, with the founding of the fountain.

More the just a patriotic scenic view for the Fourth of July, the event is said to have prizes, more than 10 food trucks on-site and more for its ‘Fourth at the Fountain’ event.

“The band, Rock Lobster is playing and it's just so much fun. I mean, [the] band has become a tradition out in Fountain Hills playing kind of 80s 90s- just fun dance music and people are dancing from the moment they get there,” said Larson.

AN INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY COMMUNITY

Thanks to Fountain Hills’ dark skies, you’ll see fireworks shine like no other place.

“Traditional events like this […] brings thousands of people to town that may not have seen that Fountain Hills was even there, you know, because we are on the outskirts. But we're a unique small town,” shared Larson. “We encourage people to come out to check it out and we're a dark sky community. I'm not sure how many people know that. We are the 17 recognized International Dark Sky community and we're in the process of building the International Dark Sky Discovery Center. So, it's even going to be more of a destination for families to come out and take a look at those nebulas and Saturn and all those different stars and planets that we have.”

