‘Hot Import Nights’ to bring modified cars, music, food and more to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Hot Import Nights’ will bring the heat to Scottsdale streets with its modified cars this July!

“If you like seeing modified cars like you would in the movie Fast and Furious, we kind of helped with a lot of the show vehicles and the first few movies of Fast and Furious like Vin Diesel's car and Paul Walker's car, things like that the Supra, the R34- those are the types of vehicles that you're going to see at this show. So really, it's for everybody and there's entertainment all throughout the venue,” said Michael Munar, President and CEO of Hot Import Nights.

The indoor event event will take place at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“Hot Important Nights will feature some of the best vehicles that you can see, [from] highly modified from imports to domestics to classics to exotics, and European. So, we'll be showcasing a ton of vehicles at [Westworld] and that's also going to be featuring a mainstage, which is the huge part about Hot Import Nights; it's a nighttime car show with a concert,” said Munar.

Also at the event, there will be the ‘Miss HIN Phoenix’ model search, an Anime Alley, vendors on-site, and more.

“We're also going to showcase our Cyber Clutch video game and there's a global release for that on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. So, people get to play; it's a racing combat game with cars,” said Munar.

