Summer bargain: Experience family-friendly fun at Chandler's Desert Oasis Aquatic Center

Kids get in for just $1!
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jun 20, 2024

CHANDLER, AZ — There aren't many places that offer kids a great summertime experience for just one dollar, but that's the cost of admission for children at Desert Oasis Aquatic Center in Chandler.

Adults pay just $2.25.

Families can splash around in a 25-yard, eight-lane pool, hop on a kiddie slide, enjoy shaded ramadas, and experience the thrill of a deep-water drop slide.

The facility also has spray features to keep swimmers cool.

Chris Smith is the Aquatics Supervisor for the City of Chandler. He tells us he's excited about the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a great summer out here,” said Smith.

In addition to providing a safe place to enjoy the water, Chandler Aquatics makes pool safety a priority.

The city was honored with the 2018 Best of Aquatics Award for its community outreach efforts during Drowning Impact Awareness Month.

The swim classes offered here are incredibly affordable.

“For an eight-day session, it’s just $15 for Chandler residents and $21 for non-residents,” said Smith.

They also offer lifeguard training courses.

For more information about Desert Oasis Aquatics Center, City of Chandler swim lessons, and more, visit the City of Chandler website.

