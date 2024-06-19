SRP to offer free water safety event at Tempe's Clark Pool; here’s what to know before you go

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is gearing up for a fun and safe summer with the help of SRP’s FREE Verano Sano water safety event!

“We're trying to bring out water safety education for the community, specifically for parents and children, sometimes grandparents or really anyone that's watching kids throughout the summer because many homes in Arizona have pools in the backyard. It's just a really big priority of SRP to make sure that everyone has those tools and resources they need to have a happy, fun and safe summer,” said Rori Minor with Community Engagement at Salt River Project, in an interview with ABC15.

The event includes swimming, CPR demonstrations, giveaways, music, and more! The event takes place on June 22 at the Tempe Clark Pool.

SRP

Swim demonstration taking place at SRP’s Verano Sano water safety event.

“We don't require any sort of pre-registration, so people can just show up and get some free things. Free swim lessons are offered, free life-jacket fittings so you get the right size for your kiddos, and then tons of fun giveaways for the kids like the little Crocs charms are super popular this summer, and just other fun things,” said Minor.

Heading out with the family? Here’s what you need to bring:

“Families who want to attend a Verano Sano event can bring along their swimsuits, a towel, and some snacks [are] allowed at the aquatic centers. So, anything that their family wants to have fun. Sometimes beach balls are brought to hit around and they […] should bring water because it's always hot,” said Minor.

IF YOU GO



When: Saturday, June 22 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Where: Tempe Aquatics – Clark Pool - 1730 S. Roosevelt St., Building A in Tempe

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this June. The ‘Verano Sano’ event is featured in minute 12 of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.