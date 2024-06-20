How you can participate in the World's Largest Swim Lesson happening Thursday

Pools across the country are participating in the World's Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday.

The nationwide event is an effort to build awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim.

According to the WLSL, 53 countries on six continents have participated since the event launched in 2010. The organization currently holds five Guinness World Records for the largest simultaneous swimming lesson conducted at multiple venues.

There are opportunities for families to participate and receive a free swim lesson locally, too.

Here's a list of participating locations across the Valley.