Summer 2024 in Arizona: 100+ splash pads and community pools to keep cool around the Valley

First, the 90-degree temperatures, then the triple digits are here to stay!

As any Arizonan knows, there are many ways to beat the heat: stay inside and crank the air conditioning, go to the movies, bowling, or an arcade — basically anywhere that is air-conditioned — or spend a couple of hours splashing around in the water.

There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, fun features, and slides to keep cool and have fun this summer.

NOTE: We recommend you double-check the specific schedules before you head out to avoid any unexpected closures due to weather, general seasonal availability, or unforeseen circumstances. This information is subject to change.

ANTHEM

Pools



Anthem's Community Center is open year-round. It has an aquatics park for residents with an active membership, authorized guests, and approved swim teams.

The Big Splash Water Park has two water slides, an interactive play structure, and a big bucket that pours 200+ gallons of water every four minutes. 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ 85086. More information. ACC's heated lap pool is open year-round and is subject to class, special events, and lesson schedules. A diving well is also open depending on lifeguard availability.



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Community Park, 41703 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy., Anthem, AZ 85086. More information.

Liberty Bell Park, 40106 N Liberty Bell Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. More information.

Outlets at Anthem, 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. More information.

APACHE JUNCTION

Pools



Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. More information.



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction AZ 85120. More information.

AVONDALE

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Friendship Park, 12325 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale, AZ 85323. More information.

BUCKEYE

Pools



Buckeye Aquatic Center, 207 N. 9th St., Buckeye AZ 85326. More information.

CHANDLER

Pools



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286. More information.

Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226. More information.

Espee Park, 450 E. Knox Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225. More information.

EL MIRAGE

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Gateway Park, 10100 N. El Mirage Rd., El Mirage, AZ 85335. More information.

FOUNTAIN HILLS

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Fountain Park/Rotary Splash Pad, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268. More information.

GILBERT

Pools



Greenfield Pool, 35 S. Greenfield Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

Mesquite Aquatic Center, 100 W. Mesquite St., Gilbert, AZ 85233. More information.

Perry Pool, 1775 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297. More information.

Williams Field Pool, 1900 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Water Tower Plaza, 45 W Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

Perry Pool, 1775 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297. More information.

Williams Field Pool, 1900 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.

Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85298. More information.

GLENDALE

Pools



Rose Lane Park, 5003 W Marlette Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301. More information.

Foothills Aquatic Center, 5600 W Union Hills Dr., Glendale, AZ 85308. More information.

Splash Pads



Water parks



Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (formerly Wet ‘n’ Wild), 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd., Glendale, AZ 85310. More information.

GOODYEAR

Pools



Loma Linda Pool, 430 E Loma Linda Blvd., Goodyear, AZ 85338. More information.

Goodyear Aquatics Center, 420 S. Estrella Parkway. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Goodyear Community Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395. More information.



LITCHFIELD PARK

Pools



Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. More information.

MESA

Pools



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Riverview Park, 2100 W Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa, AZ 85201. More information.

Eastmark Great Park, 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway, Mesa AZ 85212. More information.

Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203. More information.

Signal Butte Park, 11132 E. Elliot Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212. More information.

The Plaza At Mesa City Center, 56 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201. More information.

Water park



Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210. More information.

PEORIA

Pools



Peoria Pool, 11200 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345. More information.

Sunrise Pool, 21321 N 86th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85382. More information.

Centennial Pool, 14388 N 79th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381. More information.

Pioneer Community Park, 8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. More information.

Paloma Community Park, 29799 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383. More information.

PHOENIX

Pools



Splash Pads/Spray Pads



QUEEN CREEK

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Splash Pad at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

Founders’ Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

SCOTTSDALE

Pools



Cactus Aquatic & Fitness Center, 7202 E. Cactus Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.

Chaparral Aquatic Center, 5401 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.

Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center, 2301 N. Miller Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.

McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Aqua Linda Park (spray poles), 8732 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.

Chesnutt Park, 4565 N. Granite Reef Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251. More information.

Paiute Park, 3210 N. 66th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.

Vista del Camino Park, 7700 E. Roosevelt St. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.

Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park, 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Scottsdale, AZ 85255. More information.

The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. More information.

SURPRISE

Pools



Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Surprise, AZ 85374. More information.

Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N Hollyhock St. Surprise, AZ 85378. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



Marley Park/Heritage Park, 15073 W. Sweetwater Ave. Surprise, AZ 85379. More information.

Dick McComb City Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd. Surprise, AZ 85388. More information.

Veramonte, 12741 N. 140th Dr. Surprise, AZ 85379. More information.

TEMPE

Pools



Clark Outdoor Pool: 1730 S. Roosevelt St., Tempe 85281. More information.

Kiwanis Pool, 6111 S. All-America Way, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.

McClintock Outdoor Pool, 1830 E. Del Rio Dr., Tempe, AZ 85282. More information.

Escalante Outdoor Pool, 2150 E Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads



“The Cloud” Splash Pad (Kiwanis Park), 5233 S. Ash Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.

Jaycee Park Splash Pad, 817 W. 5th Street Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Parque de Soza Splash Pad, 1430 S. Cedar St. Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Tempe Marketplace (near Barnes & Noble), 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Did we miss one? Send an email to share@abc15.com.