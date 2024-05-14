Watch Now
Summer 2024 in Arizona: 100+ splash pads and community pools to keep cool around the Valley

Beat the heat around the Valley and make a splash
As temperatures rise and more families head out to the water, the risk of drowning increases. Here are some tips to help keep kids safe.
swimming pool rentals
Posted at 9:20 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 12:23:32-04

First, the 90-degree temperatures, then the triple digits are here to stay!

As any Arizonan knows, there are many ways to beat the heat: stay inside and crank the air conditioning, go to the movies, bowling, or an arcade — basically anywhere that is air-conditioned — or spend a couple of hours splashing around in the water.

There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, fun features, and slides to keep cool and have fun this summer.

NOTE: We recommend you double-check the specific schedules before you head out to avoid any unexpected closures due to weather, general seasonal availability, or unforeseen circumstances. This information is subject to change.

ANTHEM

Pools

  • Anthem's Community Center is open year-round. It has an aquatics park for residents with an active membership, authorized guests, and approved swim teams.
    • The Big Splash Water Park has two water slides, an interactive play structure, and a big bucket that pours 200+ gallons of water every four minutes. 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ 85086. More information.
    • ACC's heated lap pool is open year-round and is subject to class, special events, and lesson schedules.
    • A diving well is also open depending on lifeguard availability.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

APACHE JUNCTION

Pools

  • Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

AVONDALE

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

BUCKEYE

Pools

CHANDLER

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

EL MIRAGE

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

FOUNTAIN HILLS

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Fountain Park/Rotary Splash Pad, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268. More information.

GILBERT

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

GLENDALE

Pools

Splash Pads

Water parks

  • Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (formerly Wet ‘n’ Wild), 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd., Glendale, AZ 85310. More information.

GOODYEAR

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Goodyear Community Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395. More information.

LITCHFIELD PARK

Pools

  • Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. More information.

MESA

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

Water park

PEORIA

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381. More information.
  • Pioneer Community Park, 8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. More information.
  • Paloma Community Park, 29799 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383. More information.

PHOENIX

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

QUEEN CREEK

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Splash Pad at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.
  • Founders’ Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.

SCOTTSDALE

Pools

  • Cactus Aquatic & Fitness Center, 7202 E. Cactus Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.
  • Chaparral Aquatic Center, 5401 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.
  • Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center, 2301 N. Miller Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
  • McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • Aqua Linda Park (spray poles), 8732 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.
  • Chesnutt Park, 4565 N. Granite Reef Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251. More information.
  • Paiute Park, 3210 N. 66th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
  • Vista del Camino Park, 7700 E. Roosevelt St. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
  • Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park, 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Scottsdale, AZ 85255. More information.
  • The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. More information.

SURPRISE

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

TEMPE

Pools

Splash Pads/Spray Pads

  • “The Cloud” Splash Pad (Kiwanis Park), 5233 S. Ash Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.
  • Jaycee Park Splash Pad, 817 W. 5th Street Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.
  • Parque de Soza Splash Pad, 1430 S. Cedar St. Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.
  • Tempe Marketplace (near Barnes & Noble), 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.

Did we miss one? Send an email to share@abc15.com.

