Frontier Family Park: what to expect at the new 85-acre park in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK — The town of Queen Creek is ready to open their newest park this June- say hello to ‘Frontier Family Park!’

“It's the town's newest park at 85 acres. We have a lot of different play amenities going in… your typical baseball, softball fields, soccer, football fields, lots of pickleball courts, a real fun and exciting inclusive playground, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fishing lake, just all of the things in one place,” said Adam Robinson, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, to ABC15.

Town of Queen Creek Frontier Family Park Plan.

All the fields and courts at the park will be available starting June 8.

“As we look to provide the number and type of amenities that our residents want, we just figured it was the time to get it all open now. So, we can get kind of caught up on just the needs for the community to play,” said Robinson.

Town of Queen Creek Frontier pickleball courts before the grand opening in June.

The new park will open to the town on June 8. Here’s a breakdown on what will be available at the park:



Six full-size baseball/softball fields.

Three multi-purpose fields

24 pickleball courts

Two basketball courts

Two sand volleyball courts

A large playground

A fishing lake; the park will require a fishing license for anyone 10-years-old and over.

Town of Queen Creek Frontier Family Park progress pictures May 2024

A walking track around entire park. “[This is] another feature we were excited about , as it's just over a mile and a half if you take the track all the way around,” said Robinson.

A Recreation / Aquatic Center at Frontier Family Park is currently under construction.

Town of Queen Creek Frontier Family Park progress pictures May 2024

IF YOU GO



Grand opening is June 8: the ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m., festivities follow from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Frontier Family Park address: 20039 S 220 Street in Queen Creek

Hours of Operation: 5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Splash Pad Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. [March, April, October] and 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. [May, June, July, September

COMING SOON

The recreation / aquatic center at Frontier Family Park is currently under construction and it is slated to open late 2024 or early 2025.

“They're being built together as one; so instead of two separate features, the rec center space is indoor, [and] the Aquatic Center spaces[is] outside,” shared Robinson with ABC15.

Some of the amenities that this building will feature include multi-use courts, fitness floor, locker room and restrooms, large conference/event room, child watch, and more.

“The aquatic center [will have] a competition pool, a play pool, and have a lazy river and slides,” said Robinson. More information about this project,click here.