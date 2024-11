Popular toymaker Funko Inc. is establishing a retail store in the Phoenix area.

The leading pop culture brand and maker of Funko Pop! collectibles — with licenses including DC Comics, Marvel and Disney — will open its store to Black Friday shoppers on Nov. 29.

The new location will be one of Funko's "last chance" stores, offering 50% discounts on merchandise, located in the company's distribution center in Buckeye at 2600 S. Miller Road.

