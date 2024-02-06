Watch Now
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announces opening date for Chandler location

What to know about the entertainment center coming to the East Valley
Andretti Chandler Rendering
Posted at 4:40 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 18:44:48-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games - known for its “electric superkarts” and named after the Andretti racing family - will open its first Arizona location on February 28!

The Chandler location was originally set to open in November of 2023, but it was been pushed back until later this month.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s what’s said to take place on opening day:

  • Free Andretti-logo YETI tumbler with a special surprise for the first 50 guests on Wednesday, February 28.
  • One free hour of arcade play during a future visit for the first 100 guests on Saturday, March 2.
    • "The first 100 guests will also be entered into a raffle to win one free birthday party, valued up to $500, and ten guests will win free arcade play for a year (one hour of video game play every week for 52 weeks," according to the news release.

IF YOU GO:

  • Grand opening date: Wednesday, February 28!
  • Address: 1712 S. Cooper Rd. in Chandler

WHAT TO EXPECT:

“Inside the building, we house bowling, video games, laser tag, virtual reality attractions, and of course our go-karts for our three-level go-kart tracks,” said Eddie Hamann, managing member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, in a previous interview with ABC15. “And then we built within the structure about six to ten thousand square feet of meeting space for cooperate events, birthday parties, quinceñeras, wedding receptions, pretty much anything.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is also building a Glendale location.

Andretti Glendale Rendering
Andretti Glendale Rendering

“The tracks that you’ll find in Glendale will be different from the tracks that you’ll find in Chandler and some of the virtual-related attractions will be a little different,” explained Hamann to ABC15. “But the other components like bowling, video games, and obviously, our menu and some of the other offerings will be pretty much the same.”

Each location will have multi-level tracks.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this February. Read more about it right here.

