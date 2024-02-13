Inside the first Arizona location of 'Better Buzz Coffee’

PHOENIX — ‘Better Buzz Coffee’ will open its first Arizona location this month!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Arizona's first location of 'Better Buzz Coffee.'

Here’s a sneak peek at the Phoenix storefront.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The walkway to the register was ‘Better Buzz Coffee’ merchandise available.

“We are opening at 4:30 - bright and early. Our first 200 guests will get [a] life's better buzz and Phoenix hat. And then also all day we're [going to] be giving away [a] reusable cup to anyone who visits,” said Amanda Cameron, Vice President Marketing of Better Buzz Coffee, to ABC15. “The other thing that we have is we're [going to] give away free coffee for a year to one lucky guest. So come by and find out how you can win that.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Hallway with a ‘buzz’ message on the wall.

This Phoenix location will be open every day from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The view near the pick-up counter.

Why open the first location here? “We've been looking for a perfect spot in Phoenix for a very long time and we found a few but this just was the perfect spot for our first location. We're right here on East Glendale Avenue, close to the corner of Seventh Street and we have a couple more [locations] coming this year too. So…Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, we're all coming for you,” said Cameron to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A different view from inside the Phoenix storefront.

“We truly have something for everyone. We have handcrafted coffee drinks, we also have lots of non-coffee drinks… if you're a tea drinker, get an orange matcha. We also have tons of food all made to order,” shared Cameron.

ONLY IN PHOENIX

“We've been keeping a secret. We are launching our very own canned buzz energy drink. And we are so excited to be launching it here in Phoenix. It comes in three flavor varieties,” said Cameron. “We're also going to be serving three mixed drinks here in Phoenix that are made with a can of buzz energy drink. So come by and check it out.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The three energy drink flavors are: Berry Pomegranate, Live the Buzz Life, and Fruit Blast. [ Not pictured here is Berry Pomegranate]

According to Cameron, these energy drinks, for now, can only be bought and picked up at this location.

IF YOU GO



Opening day: Friday, February 16.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez This location has a double drive-thru.

Address: 717 E. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this February. Read more about it right here.