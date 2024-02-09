Watch Now
'Better Buzz Coffee’ announces opening date for Phoenix location

The first AZ location will open this February
Better Buzz Coffee Company
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 08, 2024
PHOENIX — ‘Better Buzz Coffee’ is finally making its way to Arizona! The first location will open in Phoenix this month!

The new storefront will open on Friday, February 16, in Phoenix at 717 E. Glendale Ave. Here’s a sneak peek of how the first location will look.

Rendering from the outside of the first Arizona Better Buzz Coffee location; it’ll be in Phoenix.
Rendering from the inside the Better Buzz Coffee Phoenix location.
Rendering of the first Arizona location features an open space for guests to sit. Customers can also pick up some items as they approach the register to place their drink/food order.
Better Buzz Coffee confirms major Arizona expansion.
HERE’S WHAT’S BUZZIN’ IN THE VALLEY

Better Buzz Coffee has several locations in the works. Here’s a quick recap:

  • SURPRISE: According to the city of Surprise, Better Buzz Coffee is part of its lineup of tenants that’s under construction and coming soon to ‘Elm Street’ at the Surprise City Center. Click here to learn more about this business development.
  • QUEEN CREEK: According to Vestar, Better Buzz Coffee is one of the several businesses that will occupy the remaining vacant outparcels in this initial phase of development called "The Vineyard Towne Center." This new development is located at 37666 N. Gantzel Rd.
  • There are also planned openings for Tempe and Scottsdale.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this February.

