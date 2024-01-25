'Better Buzz Coffee’ is coming to Arizona with several locations in the works

PHOENIX — Better Buzz Coffee, the popular coffee shop from California, is finally making its way to Arizona! The first location will open in Phoenix.

My Studio ID in San Diego Rendering from the outside of the first Arizona Better Buzz Coffee location; it’ll be in Phoenix.

After that, more storefronts will be buzzin’ throughout the Valley — here’s what we know.

Better Buzz Coffee Company Better Buzz Coffee Company expands to Arizona.

PHOENIX

“From the beach to the desert,” that’s how Better Buzz Coffee announced that they’ll be opening their first Arizona location very soon! The new storefront is said to open this February in Phoenix at 717 E. Glendale Ave., according to a post on its Instagram account.

My Studio ID in San Diego Rendering from the inside the Better Buzz Coffee Phoenix location.

CITY OF SURPRISE

According to the city of Surprise, Better Buzz Coffee is part of its lineup of tenants that’s under construction and coming soon to ‘Elm Street’ at the Surprise City Center. Click here to learn more about this business development.

QUEEN CREEK



It also looks like the coffee shop will mark its expansion with a storefront in the East Valley, too. According to Vestar, Better Buzz Coffee is one of the several businesses that will occupy the remaining vacant outparcels in this initial phase of development called "The Vineyard Towne Center."

This new development is located at 37666 N. Gantzel Rd. (Click here to learn more about the mixed-use venue.)

MORE LOCATIONS IN THE WORKS

A representative for Better Buzz Coffee confirmed to ABC15 that there are also planned openings for Tempe and Scottsdale.