'Better Buzz Coffee’ is coming to Arizona with several locations in the works

Here’s what the buzzin’ business from California will bring to the Valley
Better Buzz Coffee confirms major Arizona expansion.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 13:01:36-05

PHOENIX — Better Buzz Coffee, the popular coffee shop from California, is finally making its way to Arizona! The first location will open in Phoenix.

After that, more storefronts will be buzzin’ throughout the Valley — here’s what we know.

PHOENIX

“From the beach to the desert,” that’s how Better Buzz Coffee announced that they’ll be opening their first Arizona location very soon! The new storefront is said to open this February in Phoenix at 717 E. Glendale Ave., according to a post on its Instagram account.

CITY OF SURPRISE

According to the city of Surprise, Better Buzz Coffee is part of its lineup of tenants that’s under construction and coming soon to ‘Elm Street’ at the Surprise City Center. Click here to learn more about this business development.

QUEEN CREEK
 
It also looks like the coffee shop will mark its expansion with a storefront in the East Valley, too. According to Vestar, Better Buzz Coffee is one of the several businesses that will occupy the remaining vacant outparcels in this initial phase of development called "The Vineyard Towne Center."

This new development is located at 37666 N. Gantzel Rd. (Click here to learn more about the mixed-use venue.)

RELATED: Zaxby's to open its popular southern restaurant in Queen Creek

MORE LOCATIONS IN THE WORKS

A representative for Better Buzz Coffee confirmed to ABC15 that there are also planned openings for Tempe and Scottsdale.

