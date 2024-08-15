Dirtbag's: Inside the new Phoenix location of the popular Tucson college bar

PHOENIX — The popular bar from Tucson "Dritbag’s" is ready to open the doors to its Valley location this August!

The Wildcat Alumni in the Valley will now have new a spot to reminisce over their college days in Tucson!

The opening date for the Phoenix location is August 16, but ABC15 got a sneak peek inside. Here’s how the Phoenix location is showcasing and paying homage to the Tucson college bar.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Images may feature crews putting the final stages of completion at the bar as the grand opening is August 16.

“We tried to mimic Dirtbag's Tucson as much as possible. Soon as you walk in, Dirtbag's Tucson, on the right-hand side is a Buck Hunter. We have the same thing as soon as you walk in, on our right,” said Hibler. “We have the same playlist that they have [in Tucson…] trust me, ‘Sweet Caroline’ will be rocking in here a lot. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez 'Buck Hunter' game.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A close-up of the University of Arizona and Dirtbag’s things hanged on the wall of the bar area.

The bathrooms: According to Hibler, the collage wrap in the bathroom is from the photos sent to the bar from people who visited the Dirtbag’s in Tucson.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “We have some photos from back in the 80s, some in the 90s. And we took those, made them into a collage and wrapped our bathroom with them,” said Hibler. “So, when you're in the bathrooms […] you might may or may not see some people, you know.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “This will be a University of Arizona Wildcat bar,” said Hibler in a previous interview with ABC15. Featured here is a closeup of some of the wall art inside the bar.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The color theme [green and yellow] is also prevalent in the patio. Cornhole sets are available for guests to use. A beer pong table will also be available outside too.

