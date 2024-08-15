Dirtbag's: Inside the new Phoenix location of the popular Tucson college bar

PHOENIX — The popular bar from Tucson "Dritbag’s" is ready to open the doors to its Valley location this August!
The Wildcat Alumni in the Valley will now have new a spot to reminisce over their college days in Tucson!
The opening date for the Phoenix location is August 16, but ABC15 got a sneak peek inside. Here’s how the Phoenix location is showcasing and paying homage to the Tucson college bar.
“We tried to mimic Dirtbag's Tucson as much as possible. Soon as you walk in, Dirtbag's Tucson, on the right-hand side is a Buck Hunter. We have the same thing as soon as you walk in, on our right,” said Hibler. “We have the same playlist that they have [in Tucson…] trust me, ‘Sweet Caroline’ will be rocking in here a lot. It's going to be a lot of fun.”
The bathrooms: According to Hibler, the collage wrap in the bathroom is from the photos sent to the bar from people who visited the Dirtbag’s in Tucson.
IF YOU GO
- Opening date for the public: Friday, August 16.
- Address: 4801 E Indian School Road in Phoenix