‘Salt and Straw’ announces opening date for its first Arizona location

GILBERT, AZ — ‘Salt and Straw’ is ready to open its doors this month to its first Arizona location!

The popular Pacific Northwest ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon, will open its first Valley storefront in the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert on Friday, July 26!

To date, the business has locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Florida, and Nevada.

THE SCOOP

‘Salt and Straw’ is known for crafting unique ice cream flavors, such as their Honey Lavender, Pear & Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, Huckleberry Cornbread Pudding, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, and others.

There are also seasonal flavors to look forward to once the Valley shop opens.

“Through the end of July, Salt & Straw will offer its Berries, Berries, Berries menu featuring five flavors inspired by the Pacific Northwest’s ripe berries, and then from August 1, it will offer its Picnic Series for the month, featuring five unique flavors inspired by classic picnic favorites,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from a representative of the company.

And don’t worry, there are dairy and gluten free options too.

IF YOU GO



Address: Storefront is in the Epicenter at Agritopia [3150 E Ray Rd] in Gilbert.

Opening date: Friday, July 26.

“The first 100 people in line for opening will receive a special gift. During opening weekend, all students who purchase one scoop will also get a free waffle cone,” according to a ‘Salt and Straw’ representative.



