‘Salt and Straw’ to open its first Arizona location this year

GILBERT, AZ — Salt and Straw is officially making its way to the Valley!

The popular Pacific Northwest (PNW) ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon, will open its first Arizona storefront in the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert. The location is said to open "this year," but no exact date has been announced.

To date, the business has locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Florida, and Nevada.

Salt and Straw Ice cream from Salt and Straw.

“Founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw partners with small artisanal purveyors to create its menu, which includes perfected classics like Double Fold Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons, as well as more unique creations like Strawberry Honey Balsamic w/ Black Pepper, to name a few. In addition to their classic flavors, Salt & Straw will also bring their famous monthly rotating flavor menu to Agritopia,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from a representative of Salt & Straw.

And yes, there are dairy-free options, too.

Can’t wait to try their ice cream? The company does nationwide delivery!

WHEN IT’S READY

Address: Storefront is in the Epicenter at Agritopia [3150 E Ray Rd] in Gilbert.

