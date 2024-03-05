Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘Salt and Straw’ to open its first Arizona location this year

What you need to know about the popular PNW ice cream shop
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Hello March, hello fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
Salt and Straw, the popular Pacific Northwest (PNW) ice cream shop.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:18:29-05

GILBERT, AZ — Salt and Straw is officially making its way to the Valley!

The popular Pacific Northwest (PNW) ice cream shop from Portland, Oregon, will open its first Arizona storefront in the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert. The location is said to open "this year," but no exact date has been announced.

To date, the business has locations in Oregon, California, Washington, Florida, and Nevada.

Ice cream from Salt and Straw.
Ice cream from Salt and Straw.

“Founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw partners with small artisanal purveyors to create its menu, which includes perfected classics like Double Fold Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons, as well as more unique creations like Strawberry Honey Balsamic w/ Black Pepper, to name a few. In addition to their classic flavors, Salt & Straw will also bring their famous monthly rotating flavor menu to Agritopia,” read a statement sent to ABC15 from a representative of Salt & Straw.

And yes, there are dairy-free options, too.

Can’t wait to try their ice cream? The company does nationwide delivery!

WHEN IT’S READY

Address: Storefront is in the Epicenter at Agritopia [3150 E Ray Rd] in Gilbert.

More Things to Do stories:
Free ice cream cone at Big Chicken

Things To Do

FREE ice cream cone at Big Chicken in Gilbert to celebrate Shaq's Birthday

Nicole Gutierrez
12:05 PM, Mar 05, 2024
thumbnail_image003.jpg

Things To Do

Ye, Ty Dolla $ign hosting 'Vultures' listening party at Footprint Center

abc15.com staff
10:17 AM, Mar 05, 2024
Celebrity Fight Night 2017: See which celebrities are coming to Muhammad Ali's charity event

Things To Do

Country music and rodeo come together for Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field

abc15.com staff
11:16 AM, Mar 04, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Oscars LIVE, Sunday at 4pm on ABC15

Watch the Oscars LIVE, Sunday at 4pm