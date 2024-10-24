Texas-based ‘Velvet Taco’ to open its first Arizona location this November

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Velvet Taco is expanding its footprint to Arizona! The Dallas, Texas-based company is taking over the former Second Story Restaurant & Liquor Bar location in Scottsdale.

The 3,081-square-foot destination will have 88 dining room seats and can seat 20 guests on its outdoor patio. Bright pops of color, exterior neon lighting, and murals are said to decorate the new taco place.

This restaurant will be open until 3 a.m. on weekends.

“At Velvet Taco, we have set out to reimagine what a taco can be, drawing inspiration from cultures all over the world and delivering them to our guests with the tortilla as the vessel,” said Clay Dover, CEO, in a news release sent to ABC15. “The Scottsdale community is rich in art and culture, which makes it a natural fit to launch Velvet Taco in the Phoenix market. We are thrilled to officially open our doors next month, introducing Arizonans [to] our bold brand and globe-trotting flavors.”

Velvet Taco’s menu has more than 20 taco options for guests. Seafood, beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian, and gluten-free tacos are all on the menu!

