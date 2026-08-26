A look at what’s being done to empty school campuses

PHOENIX — From empty classrooms to empty buildings due to school closures over the last few years, ABC15 took a look at what’s being done to campuses that have shuttered since 2024.

A total of 11 districts closed school buildings in the last few years. That translates to 25 actual campuses shuttered since 2024, and more are coming this year.

ABC15 gathered data showing that 15 of those 25 schools have some kind of use, even temporarily, or have plans coming. Seven school campuses are still being decided, and three now-shuttered schools; their respective districts plan to go to voters to ask them to authorize them being either sold or leased in the future.

In each instance of campus closures, community members were concerned and worried about the closure of their respective schools. However, school leaders made those decisions as they faced budget shortfalls due to declining enrollment. Since then, new opportunities have emerged for some of those shuttered buildings.

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Phoenix Elementary School District:

At the end of the 2024-2025 school year, the Phoenix Elementary School District closed two campuses: Dunbar and Heard Elementary schools.

For Dunbar Elementary, the district told ABC15 the space sometimes gets rented out. At the Heard Elementary campus, the district’s executive director of strategic initiatives, Sara Sims, told ABC15 about 40% of that campus is being rented out to Beyond Autism, a private school for students with autism.

For Beyond Autism’s executive director, Michelle Puopolo, she’s grateful for the opportunity to expand her school that’s been growing.

“We were renting at a church in central Phoenix, and we really hit capacity. They had given us every room that they could, and we still wanted to reach further into our autism community, and we were really kind of stuck. I just happen to hear about a school closing, and I saw it as an opportunity for both sides to win,” Puopolo said.

The district said Beyond Autism pays about $300,000 per year, and it could eventually go up as they expand. This brings in revenue for the district and ABC15 has been told closing the two schools saved them $3 million total.

“We have seen a cost savings, yes. When you just think about paring down crossing guards, and cafeteria staff and office staffs, we have seen an overall budget savings,” Sims said.

Paradise Valley Unified:

Paradise Valley Unified was the first district in this recent wave to close schools. The district closed three campuses in 2024 and here’s how their campuses are now being utilized:



Sunset Canyon Elementary is now home to the James P. Lee Early Childhood Academy.

Desert Springs Prep Elementary is now the place for PVOnline as well as other district program or staff needs.

Vista Verde Middle School is currently being used for district needs, but a spokesperson says they’re still working on a broader plan for its future.

Roosevelt Elementary School District:

The Roosevelt Elementary School District closed five schools in May 2025. While two campuses are being utilized, three others are still being decided with input from community members.



Martin Luther King Jr Elementary is home to an early childhood resource center.

Maxine O. Bush Elementary will reopen as Maxine O. Bush Future Ready Academy and is currently accepting preschool through second grade students and focus on STEAM education.

The plans for the remaining three schools, CJ Jorgenson Academy, John R. Davis Elementary and VH Lassen Academy, are still being decided.

Isaac Elementary School District:

After the Isaac Elementary School District’s financial fiasco in early 2025, the district’s receiver decided to shutter two of its schools: Moya and PT Coe Elementary schools. The board has made a decision to try and go to voters, asking them to authorize the potential sale or lease of the properties in the future.

Cave Creek Unified:

Cave Creek Unified chose to close two schools in May of 2025. The district told ABC15 Desert Sun Academy has three classrooms that were repurposed for special education programming and also houses the Academy of Excellence Online Program.

Lone Mountain Elementary was temporarily being used for summer camp programs, and the superintendent told ABC15 the board recently approved a rental contract agreement to let a micro-school rent classrooms for this school year. The Education Community Services program also uses the facility for programming as well.

Kyrene Elementary School District:

The Kyrene Elementary School District’s governing board voted to shutter six schools over the course of two years. Three schools in the first phase closed in May of 2026. Three others will be closed at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.



Kyrene de las Manitas is currently housing students from Kyrene de la Mirada after a flood forced students and staff to move for the first half of this school year.

Kyrene de la Colina currently has Centennial Middle School students and staff as that campus is undergoing improvements.

Kyrene de la Estrella has no immediate plans, according to the district.

Scottsdale Unified District:

The Scottsdale Unified School District chose to close two schools at the end of the 2025-2026 school year. It’s currently going through additional discussions for more school closures.



Pima Elementary has been turned into a Level D school, meaning the campus now services students with additional behavioral and/or emotional needs. The district says some of these students were previously in private placements and are able to come back into the public school district setting with more support.

Echo Canyon Elementary’s future is still being determined.

Balsz Elementary School District:

The Balsz Elementary School District chose to close down Brunson Lee Elementary and transitioned it to a choice STEM school, now called the Brunson Lee Academy.

Gilbert Public Schools:

Gilbert Public Schools closed one school in May 2026. The district says Pioneer Elementary currently has no immediate plans.

Alhambra Elementary School District:

The Alhambra Elementary School District closed two schools a few months ago. Valencia Newcomer is being preserved and will be held for the future expansion of Global Academy of Phoenix, according to the district. The Choice Learning Academy campus has been turned into a family resource center, alternative learning center, and a place for the district’s health services.

Peoria Unified:

Peoria Unified was the last of the wave of closures in the 2025-2026 school year. The district’s governing board voted to close two schools.



Pioneer Elementary has been turned into Peoria Pathways. The district says it is now home to the eCampus and the Peoria Flex Academy

Kachina Elementary will appear on the ballot this November under Prop 429. The district’s leaders are going to voters, asking them to grant authority, but not the obligation, to sell, lease or exchange that campus as well as the District Administration Center.

“This authorization would provide the Governing Board with flexibility to evaluate future opportunities, including potential partnerships, in a manner that best serves students and the community. This initiative passing does not mean there is any decision to sell or lease the property. It just gives the authorization, should the Governing Board decide it is something they want to consider in the future. The authorization is good for 20 years,” a district spokesperson said.