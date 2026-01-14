Three more Valley public school districts eye deep cuts amid enrollment decline

It’s not an easy week for multiple public school systems in the Valley as they try to balance budgets while facing major funding challenges spurred by declining enrollment.

In the East Valley, both Higley Unified School District and Chandler Unified School District are looking to cut millions from their budgets by potentially eliminating positions.

Higley Unified board members met Tuesday to discuss three options to reduce a $7.8 million shortfall caused by a reduction in enrollment and the failure of a ballot override measure in the fall.

“Two things cannot be true, we cannot exist in this world and continue to do the things that we’re doing without the money to accomplish those things,” Governing Board President Amanda Wade said.

The district outlined three options, the lowest funding reduction of $3 million would eliminate 29 teacher positions and six administration roles. The largest reduction of nearly $5 million would eliminate 52 teacher positions and more than 11 administration roles.

"It makes me sad for our teachers,” teacher Elisa Catalani said. “For our administrators, for our families. We don’t want to lose any teachers obviously. We’re a wonderful district and we’re all A rated schools.”

Officials said the goal of the cuts would be to eliminate unfilled roles first.

Parents like Travis White worry about the impact to special programming.

“Public education is the cornerstone of the community,” parent Travis White said. "The impact is ultimately going to affect the programs that we’re going to offer and it will ultimately impact the students.”

Chandler Unified to discuss budget cuts, eliminating positions

On Wednesday, the Chandler Unified School District leaders will look at proposed staffing cuts which include the elimination of media and technology specialists, salaries of instructional coaches and deans, as well as cuts to administrative positions.

“That takes a teacher away from interacting with students,” Chandler Education Association (CEA) secretary Margie Foster said. "And when we’re talking about programming, those are individuals on campus that are building student experiences.”

The Chandler Unified plan projects to cut $12 million from the budge to balance the 2026-27 school year, while also maintaining core services.

"At one point, you can only pivot, you can only reduce so much before now you’re lacking the quality of instruction, you’re lacking the quality of programing that you once had,” CEA President Laurel Miller said.

CEA leaders are urging Arizonans to support public funding both locally, and in state elections, as districts statewide face the same tough decisions.

“We can only squeeze so much blood out of this rock of the budget at this point,” Katie Nash, with the Arizona Education Association, said. “We need legislators who are actually going to put the funds back into our public schools.”

Alhambra Elementary School District weighs closing schools

Alhambra Elementary School District in Phoenix could close two school campuses, Valencia Newcomer School and Choice Learning Academy.

The proposal would combine Choice Learning Academy and Westwood Elementary into a K-8 school. Students would all go to Westwood elementary.

The district also recommends closing Valencia Newcomer School.

A public hearing is set for January 22 and a vote could be as early as mid-February.

"Alhambra Elementary School District remains committed to transparency, stability, and proactive planning that puts students first. We appreciate our families’ and community’s continued partnership as we plan carefully for the future,” the district said in a community statement.