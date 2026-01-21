Balsz Elementary School District becomes latest to close school amid declining enrollment

Parents, teachers, community members and students packed the Balsz Elementary School District board meeting Tuesday night as leaders voted to close and repurpose a school and cut dozens of positions.

The district follows other public school systems across the state, making tough decisions amid declining enrollment and budget shortfalls.

To navigate a $3 million shortfall, the district presented two options to save costs. One would close an elementary school and cut 30 positions. The other option would keep a school open but cut 50 positions and reduce the annual salary increase.

In a split vote, the board ultimately decided to close and repurpose one of the three district elementary schools, which hasn’t been decided yet.

Barnes said special education positions will not be cut.

“We take our lumps and somehow we smile in the faces of classrooms and we try to stay focused and do what’s important for kids,” Superintendent Dr. George Barnes said. “Our motto is children first despite the frustration and the emotion we get in this room. Tomorrow, everybody is going to be in front of a child and we’re going to make sure they’re learning to high capacities.”

Two board members opposed the decision.

“We shouldn’t be displacing students,” Board Member Jacob George said. "I would like to see more innovative approaches by bringing in and creating magnet schools and different types of after school and before school activities to really try to bring in families.”

Meanwhile, those who advocated for the first option said the “painful” decision to close a school would set up the district for longer-term financial stability.

“If we truly believe that children come first, then tonight we must choose to protect the programs that shape their futures and not the buildings that house them,” a teacher said during public comment.