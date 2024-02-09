Three Paradise Valley schools to close as enrollment numbers decline

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The Paradise Valley Unified School Board has voted to close three schools at the end of the school year as enrollment numbers decline.

The schools impacted are Sunset Canyon Elementary, Desert Springs Prep Elementary, and Vista Verde Middle School. The closures of those schools are effective July 1, 2024.

The district says they will work to transition students from their original schools to new ones in the boundaries they also approved Thursday. More information regarding the closures and new boundaries can be found here.

The district had considered closing Hidden Hills Elementary School, but it was not included in the closure decision on Thursday. The superintendent said they want to further study the impacts for that school and will revisit the decision in the future. No timeline has been set.

PVUSD says it has lost hundreds of K-6 students in the last two years, and expects that will continue along with the city's stagnant growth.

Some say state vouchers for private schools and the lack of affordable housing are leading to enrollment decline.

The district previously told ABC15 they would save $600,000 for each school closed.

Teachers at the impacted schools will not be laid off. The district is also working to transition them to other schools.