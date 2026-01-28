Gilbert school board votes to close Pioneer Elementary School at the end of the school year

GILBERT, AZ — Pioneer Elementary School in Gilbert will close at the end of the school year.

The Gilbert Public Schools board voted unanimously to close the school on Tuesday night.

The closure is reportedly due to declining enrollment at the school.

Many Valley school boards have voted to shut down school buildings in recent months.

The Kyrene School District board voted to close six schools in December, four elementary schools and two middle schools.

In a divided vote, the Scottsdale Unified School Board also voted to close two schools in December, citing a budget deficit between roughly $8 and $9 million.

Just last week, the Balsz Elementary School Board decided to shutter and repurpose one of the district's three elementary schools.

And there may be more school closures to come.

The Peoria Unified School Board is currently considering school closures to deal with its own budget woes. A vote to possibly close schools there could happen as early as March.