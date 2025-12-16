Final decision on Kyrene Elementary School District closures expected Tuesday

TEMPE, AZ — On Tuesday night, the Kyrene Elementary School District's governing board will potentially vote to close up to eight schools.

The Kyrene District currently serves about 12,000 students in schools built to accommodate 20,000 students. This declining enrollment is expected to result in a nearly $7 million funding loss over the next five years, which district officials cite as the reason for the necessary cuts.

For months now, the board has been going back and forth, tweaking the plans, and now has three different proposals to close five, six, or eight schools.

The district has confirmed an updated list of schools that could be impacted:

Kyrene de las Manitas



Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary



Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School



Kyrene del Milenio Elementary School



Kyrene de la Mariposa Elementary School



Kyrene Traditional Academy



Akimel A-al Middle School



Pueblo Middle School



Community meetings were held in October and November to gather feedback about the proposal.

The final decision is expected on December 16. As for what could happen to the campuses once they’re closed, the superintendent told ABC15 that will be a decision of the board which discussions could potentially start in the spring.

To see the latest on the proposals, click here.

In the video player above, hear from both Kyrene community members as well as Superintendent Laura Toenjes about the pending decision.