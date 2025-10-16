Community meetings begin ahead of possible Kyrene school closures

TEMPE, AZ — The Kyrene Elementary School District is starting a series of community public meetings about potential school closures on Thursday.

The first meeting is being held at Kyrene Middle School at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Community meetings will continue into November, according to the district's website.

Kyrene School District

"Families, staff, and community members may attend any hearing in person or submit electronic comments as part of the official public record," school officials say. "All hearings will also be streamed live for the public."

The district has confirmed an updated list of schools that could be impacted, which does include slight changes from the previous plans:



Kyrene de las Manitas (new proposed closure)

Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary

Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School

Kyrene del Milenio Elementary School (possible repurpose)

Kyrene de la Mariposa Elementary School

Kyrene Traditional Academy

Akimel A-al Middle School

Pueblo Middle School

The Kyrene District currently serves about 12,000 students in schools built to accommodate 20,000 students. This declining enrollment is expected to result in a $7 million funding loss over the next 5 years, which district officials cite as the reason for the necessary cuts.

The district will continue reviewing the plan through October and November, with a final decision expected on December 16.

More info on the district's plan and upcoming community meetings can be found on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.