Kyrene Elementary School District revises closure plan after community feedback

TEMPE, AZ — The Kyrene Elementary School District has revised its school closure plan after listening to community feedback, with two schools previously marked for closure now remaining open.

The district originally planned to close or repurpose nine schools, but community feedback has prompted changes to both the list of affected schools and the timeline for implementation. However, district officials emphasize that nothing is final.

ABC15

Kyrene Del Norte and Kyrene De La Mirada schools, which were originally slated for closure, will now remain open under the revised plan. Kyrene Del Norte will be a dual-language, open-enrollment school.

The district has also changed its timeline from a three-year process to two years. Under the new schedule, 4 schools will close next year, with another 4 closing the following year.

RELATED: Emotions run high as Kyrene families fight to keep their schools open amid possible closures

The Kyrene District currently serves about 12,000 students in schools built to accommodate 20,000 students. This declining enrollment is expected to result in a $7 million funding loss over the next 5 years, which district officials cite as the reason for the necessary cuts.

The district will continue reviewing the plan through October and November, with a final decision expected on December 16.

More info on the district's plan and upcoming community meetings can be found on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.