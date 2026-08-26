Wittmann residents push for incorporation effort to preserve rural character

SURPRISE, AZ — A group of Wittmann residents is seeking to turn the unincorporated community into its own town, arguing that local control is the best way to preserve the area's rural character as development pressures continue to grow in the West Valley.

The effort is being led by Keep Us Rural LLC, an organization that says residents want a greater voice in shaping Wittmann's future.

“There's not too much out here in Wittmann, and that's exactly how people like it,” said Jeffrey August, president of Keep Us Rural.

August said concerns about large-scale development projects have motivated residents to pursue incorporation.

“We want to have a say in our future,” August said. “We want to be able to tell these big developers, ‘No, we are one acre per house. Period.’”

Supporters of incorporation believe becoming a municipality would give Wittmann local governing authority over zoning and development decisions, allowing residents to maintain the low-density, rural lifestyle that has long defined the community.

However, state law presents a significant hurdle.

Because portions of Wittmann lie within six miles of Surprise's city limits, residents must first obtain permission from the city before they can incorporate. Leaders of the incorporation effort formally submitted that request to Surprise on Aug. 4.

The proposal is now under review by city staff.

Surprise City Councilman Chris Judd said he understands why residents are concerned about the pace of growth but remains skeptical about the incorporation effort's readiness.

“I would want to see better representation of Wittmann before I can take them seriously on this,” Judd said. “On top of that, I don't think they have a firm grasp of what municipal finances look like.”

Much of the concern stems from proposed industrial development in the area, including BNSF Railway's planned $3 billion logistics hub near U.S. 60. Residents have raised questions about the project's potential impacts on traffic, water supplies, electrical demand and the region's rural identity.

Last year, the Surprise City Council voted against the proposed logistics project. Even so, Judd said some economic development is necessary for the future of the West Valley.

“We need the jobs, we need the industrial, we need ways for people to work here in the West Valley so they're not driving so far,” he said.

The debate highlights a larger challenge facing rapidly growing communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area: balancing economic development with residents' desire to preserve existing lifestyles and community character.

For supporters of incorporation, local control is the answer.

August said organizers believe they have the support, planning and commitment needed to operate their own town if state requirements are met and Surprise grants its approval.

Residents backing the effort say smaller communities across Arizona have demonstrated that local governments can successfully manage growth while preserving their identity.

“There's all kinds of cities and towns that are small, and people seem to manage and they do it, and that's what we can do,” said Wittmann resident Sharon Acritelli.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

