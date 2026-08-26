Mesa 6th Grader Wins Super Bowl Tickets for learning CPR

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — When 11-year-old Mark Lathouwers walked into Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies on Tuesday, he had no idea what was waiting for him.

The sixth grader was among thousands of students who completed the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge, including a CPR training course called "Finn's Mission," lessons in lifesaving techniques completed at home with his parents.

His name was randomly drawn from every student who finished the program, and when he was called to the stage during a school assembly, the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders and mascot Big Red were there to greet him. Inside the wrappers he was handed: two tickets to Super Bowl 61.

The surprise sent the whole student body cheering. Mark, a Cardinals fan who also roots for the Packers, says he hopes the Cardinals make it to the game. His dad, Rich Lathouwers, says the moment felt like something out of a childhood dream.

"It's more of things you think of when you're a kid, like when I was his age," Rich said. "I thought, I'm probably not going to go to one of these unless something like this happens," Mark said. He plans to take his dad to the game, and the family is working on finding a third ticket for Mom. Super Bowl 61 is scheduled for Feb.14 at SoFi Stadium in California.

Beyond the excitement, the American Heart Association says the Kids Heart Challenge is designed to hook young people on heart-healthy habits early. Sandra Foisy with the Association says getting kids trained in CPR is a priority.

"Young people need to learn hands-only CPR," Foisy said. "Sometimes, our young students know what to do in case of an emergency even while adults are feeling a little stressed. They can jump right to action."

Mark himself has already taken that message to heart. "I tell others you should mainly do the training because you could literally save someone's life, and keep them alive until 9-1-1 arrives," he said.