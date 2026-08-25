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WATCH: Scottsdale parents push back on potential school closures

The Scottsdale School District plans to close two campuses by the end of the 2026-27 school year.
Declining enrollment has the Scottsdale Unified School District considering closing two campuses, with public comment meetings scheduled before an October vote.
Scottsdale schools send out school closure notices
Laguna Elementary
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale parents are receiving notices in the mail about potential school closures as the district weighs shutting down two campuses of declining enrollment.

Under consideration for possible closure at the end of this school year are Laguna, Elementary, Redfield, Copper Ridge, and Desert Canyon.

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The school board will take public comment at meetings September 8 and September 22, with a final vote expected in October.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.

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