WATCH: Scottsdale parents push back on potential school closures

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale parents are receiving notices in the mail about potential school closures as the district weighs shutting down two campuses of declining enrollment.

Under consideration for possible closure at the end of this school year are Laguna, Elementary, Redfield, Copper Ridge, and Desert Canyon.

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The school board will take public comment at meetings September 8 and September 22, with a final vote expected in October.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.