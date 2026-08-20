New surveillance video, 911 call offer new details in Ketel Marte's $400K Scottsdale burglary

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — New surveillance video and a 911 call obtained by ABC15 offer the clearest look yet at a burglary at Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home that happened while he was away at the MLB All-Star Game last summer.

Scottsdale police say roughly $400,000 in jewelry and other items were stolen from Marte's home. The case is currently open but inactive.

"I'm calling because there was — sorry — there was a robbery on my, um, boyfriend's cousin's house," a caller told a Scottsdale police dispatcher.

The caller told the dispatcher the home belonged to a baseball player and that the family was out of town.

"I think they broke a window and they took items. I don't know what items," the caller said.

The caller identified the homeowner by spelling out his name for the dispatcher.

"It's uh Ketel. It's K-E-T-E-L," the caller said. "Marte, M-A-R-T-E."

In a statement to ABC15, Scottsdale police said the investigation has stalled.

"The case remains open but is currently inactive due to a lack of additional investigative leads. Detectives have conducted extensive follow-up, including reviewing available video and data and pursuing multiple investigative avenues, but no suspects have been identified at this time," Scottsdale police said.

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Police added that multiple pieces of jewelry were reported stolen and have been entered into law enforcement databases, but none of the stolen items have been recovered. The investigation can be reactivated if new information or evidence becomes available.

Retired police officer and current law enforcement instructor Josh Logan said surveillance cameras at night are not always as useful to investigators as people might expect.

"There's not a lot of street lights there. And so you're really relying on the ambient light, which is really nothing, and infrared light, which is limited in range typically," Logan said.

Logan said the lack of new leads is a common obstacle in cases like this and said investigators may also struggle to narrow down vehicles seen on camera from distance at night.

"Is it [hypothetically] a Kia this or a Hyundai that? And you're like, OK, how many of these vehicles do we have in the Phoenix metro area?" Logan said.

Despite the challenges, Logan said the presence of multiple suspects captured on camera could ultimately help crack the case.

"It's typically gonna be somebody that's gonna snitch," Logan said. "That's usually the break in the case."

Marte missed Arizona's game in Boston Monday night and has since been placed on the restricted list. Marte also spent time on the restricted list in July of 2025, missing three games after this burglary was reported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.