License plate reader helps Phoenix police arrest homicide suspect

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed in the area of 39th and Grand avenues Friday night.

When responding officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot of the business, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say prior to the shooting, a verbal argument occurred between the victim and suspect, who fled after the shooting, prior to police arrival.

Investigators used Automated License Plate Reader technology to help locate the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Spencer Vidal, was arrested at his home.

Vidal was booked into jail on one count of second-degree homicide.