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1 dead following shooting in central Phoenix

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19th Avenue and Maryland Avenue shooting
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PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Friday night.

Just after midnight, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the area of 19th Avenue and Maryland as well as a vehicle that crashed.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

Police say they spoke with witnesses and determined the suspected shooter fled into an apartment nearby.

Soon after, officers found the suspect and arrested them.

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