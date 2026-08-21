WATCH: North Scottsdale's new $6M dog park at Thompson Peak opens

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new $6 million dog park opens Friday at Thompson Peak Park, the result of years of work and planning.

The 3.5-acre park features restrooms for humans, bone-shaped benches, a footbridge linking the dog park to the rest of the park and public art celebrating the desert.

The park is located at Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway. Its unique design is meant to keep the grass green and the mud away.

The park features three separate areas or "cells." Crews will rotate which ones stay open, letting the grass rest and keeping mud away.

This is Scottsdale's fourth dog park.

The grand opening is at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The park is free and open to everyone.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.