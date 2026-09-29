Scottsdale man, 80, indicted after shooting door-to-door solicitor in the back, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An 80-year-old North Scottsdale man has been formally indicted after police say he shot a door-to-door solicitor earlier this month at a private community.
A Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Patrick Joseph McBride on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Scottsdale police say the shooting happened September 13 in the upscale Cantada housing development near Pima and Dynamite roads.
They allege McBride confronted a 21-year-old man who was soliciting for window-washing services.
Court records allege the man walked away from McBride's home but stayed in the neighborhood. Police say McBride found him later in the neighborhood, pulled a handgun and shot the man in the back.
According to court records, McBride told detectives the man "shouldn't be in this neighborhood; he made a move at me, I told him to leave." McBride remained at the scene and was detained by officers.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital. Scottsdale police say he has since been released from the hospital.
Court records state McBride is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was released on a $150,000 cash bond. His arraignment is set for Wednesday.
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