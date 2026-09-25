What's going on at Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch lakefront?

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A building that has anchored McCormick Ranch since 1978 is being redeveloped into a mix of office, retail and restaurant space.

The 100,000-square-foot building near Scottsdale Road and McCormick Parkway is being transformed into a modern development called the Lakefront at Scottsdale.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, attended by Scottsdale residents, city officials and business owners. The event ended with a partial demolition of 1970s interior.

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"It's kind of been this crown jewel that no one had access to because it was a corporate office," said Walt Brown Jr., CEO of Diversified Partners.

He is the vision behind the project.

"We think it's putting the heartbeat in the heart of Scottsdale," he said.

Three new restaurants were announced at the groundbreaking: La La Land Kind Cafe, V Modern Italian and Sushisamba.

The developer is hoping to have the first restaurants open by Nov. 1 of next year.

Sherri Mayhew, a McCormick Ranch resident, lives across the street from the development.

"It's going to be so exciting to just walk across the street and have coffee, restaurants and then look at the view to Camelback Mountain," Mayhew said.

The developer says he is working with residents and the homeowners' association on a final design.