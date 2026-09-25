Chef Matt Carter opening neighborhood restaurant in Scottsdale this fall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Chef Matt Carter is opening a new restaurant in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch neighborhood this fall.

Dash, which will be located at 9619 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale, will have an all-day menu built around the idea of “dash in, dash out, morning, noon and night,” Carter said.

He has lived in that neighborhood for 17 years.

“I’ve been dreaming of this concept for 10 years, driving past this exact space several times a week wishing our community had a real neighborhood joint,” Carter said. “Dash is a culmination of my personal culinary passions and things I’ve wanted to do but haven’t fit at our other restaurants.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.